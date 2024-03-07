BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Speaking at India Global Forum's (IGF) Annual Investment Summit 'NXT10' in Mumbai, Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the significance of the upcoming general elections. "While elections worldwide will shape the next five years for respective nations, the upcoming election in India will decide the next 25 years for our country," he said.

In a highly anticipated keynote address, the Union Minister provided insights into the Narendra Modi-led Government's vision for the next decade. Listing the economic, legal and social reforms undertaken in the past ten years, the Home Minister said: "Over the last decade, Prime Minister Modi has spearheaded transformative changes across various sectors. The decisions made in the next five years will determine India's position as it celebrates 100 years of independence."

Reflecting on the previous Congress-led Government's term during his address at the plenary session, Amit Shah remarked: "The level of change brought in by PM Modi can be fully understood only if we look back 10 years - Without evaluating the depth of the crater, assessing the strength of the building constructed (by PM Modi) is impossible. Our goal for 15th August 2047 will be a fully developed and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) nation, and part of the top 3 global economies. To accomplish this goal, we have a roadmap for the next 25 years and learnings from the past 10 years."

Urging Indian businesses to expand in size and scale, Shah called on them to "set ambitious targets and work towards the goal of having the headquarters of as many global companies established in India".

"I want to tell the media that no rating agency can assess India's future potential. I want to say that the future of India is bright, and I am confident that will achieve our goal," he added.

Earlier in the day, welcoming the Home Minister, IGF Founder and CEO Manoj Ladwa said: "We don't have to look far to see and feel the unprecedented change that has taken place over the past 10 years. Whether you are a business person, a global financier, a student, a farmer, or even a tourist. We are living and experiencing a time of remarkable change. This is also the season of guarantees, and if there is one guarantee that I can give you, having engaged with leaders around the world through India Global Forum and our programmes, is that the Modi Era has truly arrived."

IGF's 'NXT10' heralds a pivotal decade for India as a global powerhouse, convening leading figures from the world of business, politics, art and culture to discuss what the next ten years beckons for India's economy and geopolitical standing.

