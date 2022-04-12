New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Metria Network Infrastructure is a basic cryptocurrency platform that provides a well-chosen mix of features and innovations, converting the blockchain sector from a startup to a big high-growth corporation. The chain-agnostic decentralized infrastructure serves the needs of the emerging Decentralized Finance (Defi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) industries by standard features between blockchain networks and enabling simple and secure information and value exchange.

The chain-agnostic decentralized infrastructure addresses scalability, interoperability, and liquidity fragmentation difficulties by addressing adaptability, interconnectivity, and liquidity segmentation concerns. Metria Network Infrastructure, the long term solution for the whole cryptocurrency community, will be offered to the general public on the three biggest DEXs on April 5.

The Metria Network multichain platform is being built as a Polygon-based ecosystem. It has all of the features and upgrades required for successful cross-protocol exchanges of digital products and commodities. Metria Network is a Polygon-native platform that also includes the Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain (BSC) protocols, with plans to expand in the future.

The protocol is being developed as a universal protocol capable of implementing future Defi and NFT activities by providing a simplified, massively scalable, and completely decentralized infrastructure.

The $METR Token is a type of digital currency.

The $METR currency currently and in the future will fuel the full Metria structural economy. $METR is a multichain currency with ecosystem usefulness and administration that will be available on Ethereum, Polygon, and the Binance Smart Chain at first. Its footprint will expand to include more protocols and interoperability with other chains.

The Metria ecosystem's primary form of value exchange is $METR. Users may use this token to obtain access to a variety of market products and services, minimize trading costs on Metria DEX and NFT Marketplace, and make money via staking, liquidity replenishment, and produce farm practices inside the environment of the components.

Metria DEX:

Metria DEX, the Metria ecosystem's DEX protocol, is a totally decentralized subscription marketplace with CEX-like capabilities and a familiar user interface. Users may trade any crypto asset available on most of the approved blockchain protocols using the Metria exchange system, which acts as a single window.

NFT Marketplace Assembled:

Metria's Unified NFT Global market is helping to build a healthy worldwide NFT ecosystem. Users may mint, exchange, and auction NFTs inside Metria and other cryptocurrency ecosystems, making it the world's first decentralized multi chain NFT marketplace. The Unified NFT Marketplace, as the name implies, provides a single window for consumers to browse NFTs across several marketplaces and acquire them directly using Metria's native function token.

The Creators of this Blockchain:

Metria Network's crew is diverse and geographically dispersed. They collaborate with programmers from Europe, the United States, Dubai, Singapore, and India. Mr. Sarthak Shah is the Chief Innovation Officer at Metria Network, and he invented this amazing technology.

We are working hard to make it as simple as possible for developers to use Metria, so they can build robust DeFi and NFT solutions and share the advantages with the rest of the cryptocurrency world.

$METR Token live with staking And Farming from day 1.

Finally, Now the users can easily buy the $METR from the most trusted DEXs Uniswap, Pancakeswap, and Quickswap. $METR also made an all-time high of $158, it was listed at 50$. Now the users can also easily do staking and farming to earn high rewards and have passive income.

