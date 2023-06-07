NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], June 7: Urban revitalisation projects have emerged as a powerful measure for transforming cities, breathing new life into neglected areas and unlocking their potential for growth. One key aspect of these projects is the strategic development of real estate, which plays a vital role in reshaping urban landscapes. Urban revitalisation projects drive positive change and shape future cities by reimagining existing spaces, creating vibrant communities, and attracting investment.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Get Dust Resistance Feature: From Design to Camera, Here’s All We Know.

Radheecka Rakesh Garg, Director, Rajdarbar Realty, said, "Real estate projects act as catalysts in developing cities, sparking a chain reaction of progress. With thoughtful urban planning, such projects can redefine the cityscape, introducing modern and sustainable infrastructure, commercial centres, residential complexes, and recreational spaces. By reimagining the urban landscape, real estate projects, both commercial and residential, create a magnet for investment, drawing in businesses and industries and generating employment opportunities for the regional population. Educational institutions and healthcare facilities follow suit, enhancing the quality of life for residents and attracting skilled professionals to settle in these cities. With each new project, real estate helps cities rise as vibrant hubs of commerce, culture, and community, offering a compelling alternative to the urban landscape and becoming powerful contributors to the nation's overall progress."

Many cities have underutilised or neglected areas, such as vacant buildings, deteriorating infrastructure, and a lack of economic activity. Urban revitalisation projects identify these areas as opportunities for transformation and leverage real estate developments as key drivers of change. These projects create new spaces for commerce, culture, and community engagement by converting industrial sites into mixed-use developments and renovating historic buildings.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Date in Puri: Know Rath Yatra History, Significance and More About Odisha’s Famous Chariot Festival.

"Real estate ventures operate as catalysts in developing cities, setting off a cascade of development. Such initiatives can transform the cityscape by providing cutting-edge and environmentally friendly infrastructure, commercial hubs, residential complexes, and recreational areas. Real estate initiatives, both commercial and residential that reimagine the urban environment act as a magnet for investment, luring companies and industries while also creating job possibilities for the local populace. The quality of life for residents is improved, and healthcare and educational institutions follow suit, luring qualified professionals to relocate to these communities," said Nayan Raheja, Raheja Developers.

Successful urban revitalisation projects understand the importance of creating vibrant and inclusive communities. Real estate developments are designed to incorporate a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, fostering a sense of place and belonging. Integrating green spaces, public art installations, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure enhances these areas' livability and attractiveness, attracting residents and businesses alike.

Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group said, "Real estate projects possess the transformative power to breathe new life into cities, revitalising their physical landscapes and socio-economic structure. While metropolitan cities remain the realty hotspots, tier-2 and tier-3 cities flourish with these developments, embracing an unprecedented upgrade that unleashes their untapped potential. With every new development, real estate contributes to transforming cities into thriving centres of commerce, culture, and community, providing a compelling contrast to the urban environment and playing a significant role in advancing the country. They bring various talents, encourage innovation, and support a thriving cultural scene. "

Rejuvenating cities through real estate developments enhances economic growth by attracting private investment. As the region is transformed into thriving neighbourhoods, property values rise, businesses flourish, and job opportunities increase. Urban revitalisation projects often emphasise preserving and celebrating a city's cultural heritage. By restoring historic buildings and integrating them into modern developments, these projects pay homage to a city's past while embracing its future.

"Cities can be revitalised through real estate initiatives, which can also improve their socioeconomic structure and physical landscapes. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities thrive due to these changes, adopting an unprecedented upgrade that unlocks their potential, while metropolitan areas remain the real estate hotspots. Real estate plays a crucial role in changing cities into bustling hubs of commerce, culture, and community, with each new construction offering a striking contrast to the urban environment and significantly improving the nation. They attract a variety of skills, support creativity, and promote a dynamic cultural scene," said Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group.

In line with growing concerns about environmental sustainability, many urban revitalisation projects prioritise eco-friendly real estate developments. These projects minimise their environmental footprint by incorporating green building practices, energy-efficient technologies, and sustainable infrastructure. Creating walkable communities, promoting public transportation, and encouraging renewable energy sources contribute to the broader goal of building greener, more sustainable cities.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)