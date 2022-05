Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog with Virat Bhatia, MD, Apple India and Vinita Sethi, SVP and Chief Public Affairs, Apollo Hospitals at an interactive session organized by PAFI

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The real growth in India can only happen through urbanization which is a must for quantum economic jump and poverty reduction in the country, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said today during an interactive session around a range of policy issues, organized by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI).

"India needs to fire a lot of cylinders, including manufacturing, to get to its real growth potential," Kant added.

Also Read | Sanjay Yadav Singh Quick Facts: Things to Know About Mumbai Indians Debutant.

The session was moderated by Virat Bhatia, Managing Director, Apple India and Vinita Sethi, SVP and Chief Public Affairs, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.

Talking about climate change and India's role in ensuring rapid industrial growth without carbonizing the world, Kant said, "India is the only country in the world that has achieved its NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) targets which were finalized during 2021. India has also brought down the cost of renewable power 2.7 cents per kilowatt hours. That gives India an opportunity to crack water and produce green hydrogen and become a center of the world to become a global green hydrogen in its liquid form and more ammonia."

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Youth Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl in Amritsar; Case Registered.

Kant also said that India has dismantled around 1500 rules and regulations to promote the ease-of-doing-business in the country and states need to follow the same. "States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have grown at a rapid rate and are on the way of becoming the key drivers of the Indian economy due their ease of doing business policies," he added.

"India needs a paradigm shift to move towards technology and innovation and leapfrog across the sunrise sectors, where the real growth is. Government's role should be in public policy in areas like health, education and nutrition, and the public policy should help create wealth through the private sector. We should push for more and more private public partnerships to get the kind of growth we are aiming for," added Kant.

Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) aims at aligning business, society and government on long term priorities; fostering trust across all stake holders; collaboratively developing smart and relevant policies, proposals and processes that foster innovation and rely on evidence-based research and promote capacity building to navigate change within the context and complexity of India.

More about PAFI at pafi.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)