Washington [US], February 22: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is delighted to welcome Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director at Infosys to its Board of Directors. As CEO and MD, Parekh sets the strategic direction of one of India's most notable information technology (IT) giants, while nurturing a strong leadership team to drive its execution. Parekh is an industry veteran with nearly three decades in the IT services industry, executing business turnarounds and managing successful acquisitions. Speaking on Parekh's appointment to the USISPF Board, USISPF President and CEO, Dr Mukesh Aghi said: "Salil's recent addition to the USISPF Board accentuates the success story of Indian IT giants in the U.S. For years, Infosys has been a household name in India, and IT services are one of India's biggest exports to the United States. In an era of digital economy and digital trade, Infosys' success in the U.S. is a testimony to the growing synergy in tech ties and how India's robust tech talent plays an integral part in strengthening and growing the tech sector in the United States." USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated Parekh and said: "I'm thrilled to have Salil, a leader with a great track record in the IT industry, join the USISPF Board. Infosys' impact in the American tech industry has been extremely important, and the company played a vital part in India's near USD 200 billion software exports for 2023. Salil and Infosys' participation on the USISPF Board will help forge a critical reliance for our two economies by consolidating digital trade, ultimately further establishing India as an innovation partner to the world, which is our organization's core mission. I look forward to seeing Salil's leadership in driving digital transformation further support the exciting next chapter of the U.S.-India story." Commenting on his addition to the USISPF Board, Parekh said: "I am delighted and honored to be inducted into the board of USISPF. India and the US have bilateral ties that have deepened significantly over the years. I wish USISPF continued success in building stronger collaboration between both nations that will help scale the future of our economies, industries, and trade."

