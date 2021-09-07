Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the appointment of Matthew McCormack as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

In his new role, McCormack will lead the expansion and growth of the company and champion UST's vision of 'Transforming Lives' in the region. He will focus on unlocking value for organisations by leveraging the power of digital technologies across Australia and New Zealand.

The US-headquartered global company UST, backed by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, recently announced its hiring of over 10,000 new people this year across the globe, including Australia and New Zealand, with digital proficiencies and key skills in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure, Java, Data Science & Engineering, Application Development and Modernisation, AI/ML, Automation (RPA/IPA).

Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST, said, "Matt's deep knowledge of the Australian and New Zealand markets, along with his ability to align business objectives, technology investments, and customer outcomes, will be the cornerstone of our accelerated growth in the market. His appointment reflects our focus as we rapidly expand our business across the region. UST is helping our clients into faster adoption of digital transformation, which in turn will help them with faster time to market in new product offerings, expand their business, and improve their revenue and margins."

"Matt brings to UST deep expertise in strategy and operations and building a high performing consulting business. Matt joins us at a time when we are investing heavily in the ANZ market and bringing our solution capabilities from across the globe to benefit our customers in the region. Matt will lead our business expansion, client relationships, talent growth, industry and academia partnerships, brand building, and social impact initiatives in Australia and New Zealand. I look forward to working closely with Matt as we take the business forward," said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

Prior to joining UST, McCormack led some of the region's largest digital transformations, building diverse teams across APAC to support clients to design, build, and scale, meaningful experiences to transform their organisations. His experience across a broad range of industries includes banking and finance, logistics, education, telecommunications, government, and defence.

Commenting on his appointment, McCormack said, "I see a huge potential for UST to be the market leader in the human-centered digital transformation space in Australia and New Zealand, especially with the breadth and depth of offerings and the global partnership ecosystem UST has built over the past 22 years."

"For me, joining UST is more than seeing the potential in its people, products, and platforms. It is about the importance of purpose-transforming lives-and how it is embedded in the DNA of the company. UST's focus on positive social impact deeply resonates with me, and offers an ideal environment to incubate and reinvigorate meaningful careers of top-performing talent," McCormack added.

McCormack holds an Honours degree in Psychology and Anthropology, a Master's in International Management, and a Master's in Business and IT Strategy. Prior to joining UST, McCormack was with Cognizant as Head of Consulting for Cognizant Digital Business and Technology across Asia Pacific and Middle East markets.

