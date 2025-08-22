Valvoline Cummins and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. teams come together to mark a new chapter of collaboration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (Valvoline Cummins), a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium automotive fluids, is announcing a new strategic business collaboration with Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (Mahindra), India's leading SUV manufacturer. Mahindra and Valvoline Cummins will work together to offer genuine and high-performing lubricants, like engine oils, transmission and axle oils, including those under the Mahindra - Maximile brand. These lubricants will be distributed at respective Mahindra Dealership networks and Bazar networks through the Mahindra spares business unit.

This development marks a major milestone in a relationship that has steadily evolved over two decades in which Valvoline Cummins has been a trusted lubricants partner for Mahindra Automotive's domestic aftermarket. As part of the new collaboration, Valvoline Cummins will now supply the majority of Mahindra's aftermarket lubricant requirement, strengthening the depth and scale of the relationship.

Additionally, Valvoline Cummins will tailor its innovative solutions and services to Mahindra's operations in the North, West, and East zones of India, offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance lubricants under the brand name of Mahindra Maximile. These products will be tailored for their entire range of Passenger vehicles, SUVs and Pickup vehicles.

The collaboration includes a four-year agreement, aligning with Mahindra's broader goals around operational efficiency and performance enhancement. This latest agreement further demonstrates Valvoline's position as a progressive and innovative brand empowering and enabling what moves the world forward.

In alignment with both companies' sustainability commitments, Valvoline Cummins will also introduce Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) packaging across its supply chain to Mahindra--reinforcing a joint commitment to responsible business practices and environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the partnership, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, said, "As a trusted partner with Mahindra for the past decade, we are excited for this evolution of our relationship. Today marks a major milestone that will enable significant business growth and reflects further confidence in our people, technology, innovation, serviceability, and continuous commitment to customer centricity as a core value."

Remarking on the overall significance of the partnership, Michael Dreyer, Senior Vice President and General Manager APAC, Valvoline Global Operations said, "Mahindra is fast becoming a trusted global brand, and Valvoline is well positioned to collaborate across geographies and support their global ambitions. This strategic agreement unites two trusted names with a shared focus on performance, innovation, and sustainability. As Valvoline expands its role within the Mahindra ecosystem, the collaboration is set to deliver enhanced value across vehicles, and customer experiences--setting new benchmarks for excellence in automotive lubricant solutions."

In India, Valvoline™ Cummins Private Limited is a 50:50 joint venture between Valvoline International Inc; 100% subsidiary of Valvoline Global Operations and Cummins India Limited; India's leading manufacturer of diesel engines and the largest exporter of engineering products, resulting in Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, that is engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of lubricants, grease, and other allied products. To know more, visit www.valvolineglobal.com/en-in.

