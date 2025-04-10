Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): On the occasion of the birthday of its founder and visionary philanthropist, Anant Mukesh Ambani, Vantara - one of the world's leading organisations in wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation - announced the launch of its new website: vantara.in.

The platform offers a powerful digital experience that combines compelling storytelling with intuitive design, reflecting the organisation's deep commitment to wildlife conservation, education, and research.A key highlight of the new website is its 360-degree visual tour, which immerses visitors in the world of Vantara while reinforcing its identity as a rescue and rehabilitation centre--not a zoo.

Also Read | Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head in PSL: Check IU vs LAQ H2H Stats Ahead of Pakistan Super League 2025 Clash.

The platform delivers a dynamic, visually rich experience through interactive motion graphics and animations that bring animal stories to life. Seamless design elements reflect the deep connection between animals and their habitats, while a fluid, intuitive interface ensures effortless navigation.

Fully optimised for all devices--from desktops to tablets and smartphones--the site offers a smooth and consistent user experience across platforms. The thoughtful use of sustainable imagery and green-themed visuals further underscores Vantara's commitment to eco-conscious values.In the coming months, Vantara will launch the Encyclopaedia of Species on its website--a comprehensive platform featuring in-depth profiles of various species, their habitats, diets, care requirements, and rescue efforts, serving as a one-stop resource for wildlife information.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

Additionally, the Resource Hub will expand to include detailed content on species and subspecies, including advanced DNA profiles. This initiative aligns with the pioneering work of the Vantara Dhirubhai Ambani Wildlife Research Laboratory, positioning the platform as a valuable tool for scientists and researchers seeking credible genetic data.

By offering authentic and often underexplored insights into wildlife and genetics, the website aims to become a premier global resource for advancing the understanding of biodiversity--realising the vision set forth by its founder, Anant Ambani.The platform will also serve as a gateway for those passionate about animal welfare--offering opportunities to volunteer, collaborate, and explore careers in wildlife rescue, research, education, and conservation. This launch marks a major milestone in Vantara's digital journey, creating a space where conservation meets innovation and enabling global audiences to connect more meaningfully with its mission to protect, preserve, and understand nature and wildlife.

Vantara, recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is a world-class wildlife rescue and conservation initiative based in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The organisation has undertaken over 2,000+ animal rescue missions globally and is actively working to restore India's wildlife heritage through key initiatives--such as bringing cheetahs back to Indian forests, reviving Asiatic lion populations, and reintroducing captive-bred rhinos.

Its landmark role in the reintroduction of the extinct-in-the-wild Spix's Macaw further underscores Vantara's commitment to species recovery and ecosystem restoration on a global scale. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)