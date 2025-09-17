NewsVoir

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 17: Vardhman Amrante, a venture of the Oswal Group, has unveiled its flagship mixed-use development, Amrante Boulevard, in Ludhiana. The project forms a key milestone in the company's ambitious Rs. 1,350 crore expansion plan. The project is designed to be Ludhiana's first-of-its-kind integrated development, bringing together premium retail, grade A office spaces, hospitality, and recreational entertainment avenues.

Spread across a 7-acre land parcel, the development offers an aspirational ecosystem, where urban sophistication meets global-standard infrastructure. Strategically located on the main canal road, South City, Ludhiana, the area boasts of renowned residential townships and developments, excellent healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and is well-served by prominent retail and entertainment destinations.

Speaking on the announcement, Adish Oswal, Chairman, Oswal Group, said, "Through Amrante Boulevard, our vision is to deliver a destination that harmoniously blends commercial, retail, and lifestyle spaces, offering a benchmark for North India. In the next five years, we aim to redefine Punjab's blueprint with developments that inspire pride, fulfills aspiration, and brings prosperity. With Ludhiana emerging as a regional powerhouse, this project will not only complement the city's growth but also elevate its identity as a hub for aspirational lifestyle destination."

Ludhiana stands as one of Punjab's most influential centres for industry, trade, agriculture, and logistics. Its strategic location enables seamless connectivity to key cities like Patiala, Bathinda, Delhi, Jalandhar, Moga and Amritsar, reinforcing its importance as a regional powerhouse. The upcoming Amrante Boullevard will enjoy excellent access with just 20 minutes from Ludhiana Railway Station, 1.5 hours from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, 10-15 minutes from the Ludhiana city centre & 15-20 minutes from upcoming Halwara Airport which will further enhance connectivity.

Vardhman Amrante has been giving a new dimension to Ludhiana's real estate. VAPL is the first organized and professional real estate firm in Ludhiana that aims at redefining the identity of Punjab. Vardhman Amrante is turning Punjab into a more prominent area that people with high aspirational value would love to associate with. In the next 5 years, Vardhman Amrante is going to redefine the blueprint of Punjab by providing high-end residential, commercial & hospitality projects with utmost perfection and establish itself as the most preferred real estate brand in the region.

