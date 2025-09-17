AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: FC Goa is back in the continental competition of AFC as they are all set to start their campaign in the AFC Champions League Two. FC Goa secured their place in the AFC Champions League two by winning their play-off encounter against Oman's Al-Seeb. Ahead of that, they won the Kalinga Super Cup, which made them eligible for the Asian spot. FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez, who has been multitasking for the entirety of the last season, now is relieved from his post of Indian Football Team head coach and hence, he can take full care of the task in hand. Although the uncertainty in Indian Football around the ISL has made their preparations not the perfect one for the Asian competition. Despite that, the Indian side is pumped up to prove their worth, specially after drawn in the same group as Asian giants Istiklol and Al-Nassr. AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Suffer Opening Day Defeat to Ahal FC in Group C.

In their opening encounter of the AFC Champions League 2, FC Goa will clash with Al-Zawraa of Iraq. The Baghdad-based side are one of Iraq’s most decorated clubs, having won the Iraqi Premier League a record 14 times. They have also lifted numerous domestic cups and have regular experience of competing in Asian tournaments, including appearances in the AFC Champions League. FC Goa will not to show a strong performance in this game, before they take on bigger teams like Istiklol and Al-Nassr. They can draw inspiration from 2021, when they were placed in a tough group alongside Persepolis, Al Wahda and Al Rayyan in the ACL. Despite being debutants, FC Goa held their own, drawing three matches and finishing above Al Rayyan to claim third place.

FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa Match Details

Match FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 07:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When Is FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

FC Goa is back in the AFC Champions League and they will take on Al-Zawraa in their AC Two 2025-26 opener. The FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match will be played on Wednesday, September 17. The match is scheduled to be hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 07:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Therefore, the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live telecast will not be available any TV channel in India. For the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa online viewing options, read below. Sunil Chhetri Returns As India National Football Team Head Coach Khalid Jamil Names 30-Member Probable Squad For AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

However, fans have an online viewing option to watch the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but need to purchase either a match pass for Rs 69 or a tour pass that costs Rs 99, to do so. Al-Zawraa are a strong side, although at home, FC Goa can snatch a point from them.

