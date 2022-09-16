Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vasant Classic Garam Masala - a unique combination of 17 healthy spices blended and packed to add freshness, aroma and taste; is fast becoming the first choice of millions of housewives across markets. The Classic Garam Masala from the house of Vasant Masala is the leading spices brand in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and MP. Vasant Masala, the umbrella brand enjoys a legacy of over 80 different spices in the market from the last 50-plus years.

The renowned spice brand in the country and world has been making packaged spices in state-of-the-art plants adhering to international standards and BRC norms with certifications that qualify products and packaging from - ISO, FSSAI, SPICE BOARD OF INDIA and AGMARK.

On the fast-growing market share and brand popularity, Chandrakant Bhandari, CMD - Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd mentioned, "It's the brand's legacy of 5 decades and immense positive customer feedback for our regular and daily used spices, like - chili, turmeric, coriander, coriander-cumin etc. that continuously inspires us to do innovations like Classic Garam Masala." There is a clear consumer shift and the market for packaged spices is growing fast. Bhandari said, "Post-pandemic housewives' clear focus is on family health and we notice an upward trend for packaged blended spices consumption. Change in work culture pattern with working population opting for Work-From-Home (WFH), more and more households have started trying their culinary skills too. And that has resulted in demand for blended spices." Vasant Classic Garam Masala is a special combination of spices and is being used daily in dal, vegetables, pulses, farsan etc. Besides, it also makes dishes like PavBhaji, Panipuri, Bhel, Samosa, etc even more delicious. "Hence, lovers of delicious and aromatic cuisine chose Vasant Classic Garam Masala as the best, readymade and magic ingredient that adds unique and awesome taste to the food," added Bhandari.

Elaborating on the exclusivity of Vasant Classic Garam Masala, he said, "It consists of a special mixture of high-quality spices like Green Coriander, Coriander-cumin, Fennel, Anistar, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Javantri, Nutmeg, Big Cardamom, Chilli, Iodized Salt, Black Salt, Turmeric, Kothgal, Dagadphool etc. We handpick these high-quality spices that are grown in South India, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and do imports too from Nigeria, Colombo, Vietnam and Indonesia for their natural taste and aroma. Besides, these spices are tested by our quality control team in the laboratory by volatile oil scientific method and they are processed as per specified standards."

Bhandari further said, "Keeping in mind the choice and purchasing power of different sections of society, we have introduced various packs of 'Vasant Classic Garam Masala' in the market that include 100 gm, 200 gm and 500 gm packs and Rs. 5/-, Rs.10/-, and Rs. 20/- pouch packs, which people can buy according to their requirement. The Classic Garam Masala is available to consumers via the robust distribution channel across the markets of Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan. Notably, Vasant Masala Group's plant at Dehgam, Gujarat houses a state-of-the-art technology-based production facility and R &D centre where various Vasant Masala products and Vasant Classic Garam Masala are produced in strict adherence to the parameters of purity and quality. Such stringent process ensures that the taste, aroma and purity of the spices are maintained throughout the year thus maintaining the brand promise 'Shuddhta Aisi, Mamta Jaisi'."

Vasant Masala was founded in 1970 by Bapulal Bhandari as 'Vasant Griha Udyog' in Jhalod, a small village in Gujarat. Millions of families from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other regions as well as overseas have been happily using Vasant Masala products for the last 52 years.

The key products of Vasant Masala include basic spices, blended spices, whole spices, powdered spices and hing. 'Vasant Masala' products are also exported to countries like UK, Australia, USA and Africa. Vasant Masala has been accepted by households solely due to its unique quality and popularity. Vasant Masala is always committed to provide best quality spices to its customers. Vasant Masala has become the first choice of every housewife for five decades due to its taste and health benefits.

