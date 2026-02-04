VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Novo Group) has announced the launch of G.A.U.R.I. (Generating Awareness on Underprivileged Girls' Right to Immunization), a nationwide awareness-led vaccination mission designed to spotlight and support the immunisation rights of underprivileged girl children across India. At its heart, G.A.U.R.I. is built on a powerful yet understated belief: 'Protecting a girl child's health should never depend on privilege, geography, or circumstance.' Through this campaign, Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group) aims to transform awareness into action, starting with something as simple as a missed call. At the end of this campaign, Novo Medi Sciences hopes to reach millions of Indians and will provide vaccination to thousands of underprivileged girl children across the nation with NEXIPOX PLUS® against the deadly chickenpox disease.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Spotted Near Cave in Udhampur Forest, Security Forces Move In.

In a country as vast and diverse as India, access to preventive healthcare is often limited not by intent but by awareness and reach. G.A.U.R.I. addresses this gap by inviting citizens to participate in a collective public health effort through a simple, cost-free missed call, an action accessible across languages, regions and socio-economic backgrounds by leaving a missed call at 9555-466-000. People across the country are invited to lend their voices to a growing national movement, supporting Novo Medi Sciences' commitment to providing NEXIPOX PLUS® (chickenpox) vaccination to thousands of underprivileged girls. Each missed call raises awareness of the importance of timely immunization and helps turn public participation into on-the-ground preventive care.

The missed-call awareness phase of G.A.U.R.I. (Generating Awareness on Underprivileged Girls' Right to Immunization) started from 24th January 26 (National Girl Child Day) and will continue till 30th March 26, allowing sustained participation over several weeks. This timeline reflects the campaign's intent to move beyond a single-day observance and create lasting awareness. Impact and reach will be tracked through a dedicated microsite that displays a live count of missed calls received. Every participant will receive an acknowledgement via a thank-you voice message and an SMS, directing them to the microsite, ensuring transparency, and reinforcing that each individual action contributes to real-world change.(www.gauribynovo.com)

Also Read | Take-Two Interactive Raises Annual Forecast As GTA VI Release Date Confirmed for November 2026; Shares Jump 5% After Strong Third-Quarter Bookings.

Sharing her perspective on the campaign, Forum Bhagat, Managing Director, Novo Medi Sciences Pvt Ltd. (Novo Group), said, "G.A.U.R.I. reflects Novo Medi Sciences' belief that sustainable public health impact is built through awareness, intent, and collective participation, often through simple, accessible actions. Expanding on the free vaccination drive for underprivileged girls conducted last year, the initiative is now scaling up into a nationwide mission. Its distinct strength lies in inclusivity, enabling citizens to contribute not through financial support or decision-making, but by amplifying awareness and facilitating access. By bringing together thousands of small individual actions, G.A.U.R.I. demonstrates how collective participation can create meaningful momentum and support long-term preventive healthcare outcomes."

While G.A.U.R.I. begins with awareness on underprivileged girls' right to Immunization, its impact is rooted in responsible execution. The vaccination phase, which will follow the awareness drive, will be supported by qualified healthcare professionals to ensure vaccines are administered safely and ethically, in accordance with medical guidelines. Healthcare professionals will also play a vital role in community engagement, helping families understand the importance of immunisation and guiding them towards appropriate care.

Commenting on the initiative, a spokesperson from CRY (Child Rights and You), said, "'We sincerely appreciate Novo Medi Sciences for their commitment to empowering India's children."

Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Novo Group), through G.A.U.R.I., reminds the nation that a missed call is never truly 'missed.' It is a quiet yet powerful act of support--simple, free, and open to every Indian. Without spending a single rupee, anyone can become part of this meaningful initiative and feel proud of contributing to a larger purpose. This missed call serves as a silent signal of support for G.A.U.R.I., helping ensure that underprivileged girls do not miss out on their right to health protection. When thousands of such small individual actions come together, they turn into a collective statement--one that says no girl should ever miss her chance at a healthier future, simply because of the circumstances she was born into.

About Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group):

Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Novo Group) is a legacy-driven pharmaceutical company with over 80 years of expertise in developing niche biological products such as vaccines and life-saving critical care products. Established in 1946 by the visionary Late Shri Ramesh C. Bhagat, who introduced several life-saving vaccines for the first time in India, Novo Medi Sciences Pvt Ltd (Novo Group) has consistently prioritised innovation and accessibility in healthcare. Under the stewardship of the third-generation leadership, Forum Vipul Bhagat and Karan Vipul Bhagat -- the company continues to pioneer in immunization and critical care, with a portfolio that includes the World's only thermostable chickenpox vaccine, NEXIPOX PLUS®. Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group) remains at the forefront of public health advancements, with 40 first-to-India molecules and a robust pipeline of vaccines under clinical trials. The company expects to launch at least two vaccines each year starting from as early as 2026 and have a complete portfolio of niche vaccines within the next 4 years for all age groups covering diseases such as Pneumonia, Meningitis, Cervical Cancer, Herpes Shingles, and many more. While being dominant in the Indian vaccine segment, the company is committed to ensuring global healthcare access, with its medicines internationally available in over 45 countries while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficacy since 1946.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)