Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) to examine CCTV footage from the Tirunelveli-Seevalaperi stretch recorded on July 27, 2025, the day techie Kavin Selvaganesh, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, was allegedly murdered in an honour killing by the brother of his girlfriend.

The direction came after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) produced the footage, earlier sought by the court, while hearing petitions by K. Saravanan, father of the prime accused Surjith, and K. Jayapal, Surjith's cousin, who sought to quash the CB-CID charge sheet against them.

In his petition, Saravanan contended that the prosecution alleged he had facilitated the hiding of Surjith in a quarry after the crime. He pointed out that the distance between the crime scene and the alleged hideout exceeded 15-20 kilometres and that 20 to 25 CCTV cameras were installed along the route.

He argued that despite the availability of such crucial electronic evidence, the prosecution had failed to produce any CCTV footage to show that he travelled to the quarry or that Jayapal visited the place after Surjith's arrival. Saravanan further submitted that had the footage been collected and produced, it would have clearly established that he was not present at the hideout and that he had, in fact, handed over Surjith to the police on the highway.

He claimed that the deliberate non-collection and suppression of this vital evidence demonstrated an attempt by the prosecution to withhold material that clearly exonerated him.

Jayapal, in his petition, stated that he came to know about the incident only after Surjith reached the quarry. He added that even the prosecution's final report did not disclose any material to show that he had prior knowledge of the crime or that he had pre-arranged shelter for Surjith.

On the contrary, Jayapal submitted that the sequence of events indicated Surjith had independently proceeded to the quarry and that only thereafter did he become aware of the incident. He pointed out that there was no admissible evidence, such as prior phone calls, messages, or independent witnesses, to establish that he had directed Surjith to the quarry.

Kavin, a native of Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, was in a relationship with S. Subhashini, a Siddha doctor from Palayamkottai, who belongs to an intermediate caste.

Kavin was allegedly murdered on July 27, 2025, by Subhashini's younger brother, Surjith. Police subsequently arrested Surjith, his father Saravanan, a Sub-Inspector of Police, and cousin Jayapal for allegedly assisting him in evading arrest. Surjith's mother, Krishnakumari, also a Sub-Inspector of Police, has been placed under suspension. (ANI)

