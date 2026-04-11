HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 11: Vectus, India's highest-selling water tank brand, has reported robust high double-digit growth in both sales' revenue and profitability for FY 2025-26, further strengthening its position as one of the most trusted and preferred names in the water storage category.

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This impressive growth has been driven by a strategic blend of innovation-led product development and focused brand-building initiatives. Over the past two years, Vectus has executed extensive marketing campaigns across print, television, digital platforms, and on-ground activations. These efforts have significantly enhanced brand visibility and consumer recall, with a clear objective of making the term "Tanki" synonymous with "Vectus" across Indian markets.

The company has also deepened its market engagement through active participation in key exhibitions and regional trade fairs, fostering stronger relationships with distributors, retailers, plumbers, and other industry stakeholders.

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Reinforcing its leadership not only in market presence but also in workplace culture, Vectus has been recognized as a Super brands India 2025-26 awardee for the third consecutive year, in addition to earning the globally acclaimed Great Place to Work® certification and Happy Employer Brand recognition.

Driven by evolving consumer needs, Vectus has introduced several industry-first innovations, including India's first 10-layer Ten-X tank, PUFF Tank, and a 10-layer Horizontal Tank, catering to diverse application requirements. The company has also extended product guarantee periods, further strengthening trust and confidence among channel partners and customers.

Expanding beyond its core water storage portfolio, Vectus has significantly broadened its bathware range--marking a strategic shift toward becoming a comprehensive water and bathroom solutions provider. This expanded portfolio combines functionality, durability, and contemporary design, enabling the brand to deepen its presence within households beyond water storage.

To support rising demand and enhance supply chain efficiency, the company has commissioned new manufacturing facilities in Bhopal and Jaipur, increasing production capacity and ensuring faster availability across key markets.

Leadership CommentaryAtul Ladha, Managing Director, Vectus, said:"Vectus' growth over the past two years reflects a strong foundation built on quality, innovation, and consumer trust. Our focus remains on long-term value creation by strengthening manufacturing capabilities and expanding our product portfolio to meet evolving market demands."

Ashish Baheti, Managing Director, Vectus, added:"Consistent brand-building across media platforms and strong engagement with our trade partners have played a key role in positioning Vectus as the first choice in water storage. Our marketing efforts are aligned with our vision of making 'Tanki' synonymous with 'Vectus'."

Divian Baheti, Executive Director, Vectus, stated:"We offer one of the widest product portfolios in the water tank segment, aiming to become a comprehensive, end-to-end provider of water storage solutions. Our range spans from economical options like Vectus Silk to advanced offerings such as Vectus Granito and Ten-X, including overhead, loft, and horizontal tanks in capacities ranging from 60 liters to 30,000 liters."

OutlookLooking ahead, Vectus plans to strategically expand its manufacturing footprint across multiple locations while introducing new categories of water tanks tailored for large residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

With a strong growth trajectory and continued focus on brand leadership, Vectus is well-positioned to drive the next phase of expansion in India's water storage industry.

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