VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: Ahead of International Youth Day, Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL), India's leading critical minerals, energy transition metals, energy, and technology conglomerate, continues to champion the next generation by fostering a workplace culture that thrives on innovation, agility, and leadership. With 40% of its workforce under the age of 30 and an average employee age of just 33, Vedanta is one of India's youngest large enterprises.

Also Read | Ireland Allrounder Orla Prendergast Gains Big in ICC Women's T20I Rankings 2025 After Stellar Performance Against Pakistan.

Powered by the agility of a start-up and the scale of a global conglomerate, Vedanta is actively building a future-ready talent pool. Fuelled by rich job content and diverse opportunities across high-growth sectors, the company has become a preferred employer for young engineers, innovators, and leaders. Each year, Vedanta recruits nearly 2,000 fresh graduates from premier institutions including IITs and IIMs. Through robust learning and development initiatives, the company has created a strong pipeline of more than 3,000 young leaders under structured talent management programmes.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman - Vedanta Group, in a message to employees and young talent, said: "I have always said that Vedanta has the heart of a start-up. Think of us as a late-stage start-up - our business is established, but our appetite for growth has only gone up. Young leadership, nimbleness, disruptive thinking, quick decision-making, and a desire to be the best in the world - these are the qualities that define us. The best thing about Vedanta is how young our colleagues and leaders are, and I am proud that our business partners share the same mindset. Let's involve our youngsters more in shaping the company's future - particularly our young women, who will be game-changers. We are living in disruptive times, and to capture opportunities, we must think differently and act boldly. This is India's time. This is Vedanta's time."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Committee Approves 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi for INR 8,146 Crore.

The company's flagship Vedanta Leadership Development Program (VLDP) offers an accelerated career path to campus hires, following its '3 Roles, 3 Functions, 3 Businesses' philosophy. This approach places young professionals in front-line decision-making positions, equipping them to take on CXO-level responsibilities early in their careers. Their fresh perspectives and bold thinking have unlocked measurable business value, driving improvements in volume, cost, and margins. Within the talent development vertical, Vedanta introduced an industry first initiative called V-Aspire. Under this, the company implemented virtual AI interview bots for sharper identification of talent by eliminating human efforts and utilizing psychological pattern recognition model-based smart solution. This program resulted in the identification of over 500 high potential (HiPo) leaders across the organization in various business verticals.

Notably, Vedanta's Employee Stock Options Scheme (ESOS) is among the most democratized in corporate India, extending beyond senior management to include entry-level professionals, fostering a strong ownership mindset and reinforcing the company's commitment to shared success.

The company is also contributing to national initiatives such as the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, which offers 21-24-year-olds 12 months of real-world work exposure. Under phase 1, Vedanta has uploaded over 1,100 confirmed internships on the PMIS Portal.

Beyond its internal workforce, Vedanta impacts young lives through its social impact programmes. Vedanta's skilling initiatives provide rural youth secure jobs by gaining market-relevant skills and entrepreneurship, thereby enabling youths to enter the socio-economic mainstream through sustainable livelihood opportunities. Nearly 15 lakh youth across India have been skilled through its skill development initiatives in the past 5 years.

Vedanta's youth-first ethos is complemented by its industry-leading diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, which open doors for women, parents, and transgender employees. Recognised with over 100 accolades, including the W.E. Global Employees' Choice Award and "Great Place to Work" certification, Vedanta continues to position itself as an employer of choice for the next generation of leaders.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, energy transition metals, energy, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. As the world's largest integrated producer of zinc, the fourth-largest global producer of silver, and one of the top producers of aluminium globally, Vedanta plays a pivotal role in the global supply of essential materials for the energy transition. The Company is also India's only private oil and gas producer and one of the largest private power producers. A global ESG champion, Vedanta is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Through its transformative social impact initiatives, the company has improved the lives of nearly 7 million people in underserved regions. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com

For any media queries, please contact:

Sonal Choithani

Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Vedanta Limited

+91 9910602549

Sonal.Choithani@vedanta.co.in

Disclaimer:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behavior of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)