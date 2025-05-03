VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Veefin Solutions Limited (BSE: VEEFIN | 543931), building the world's largest Working Capital ecosystem, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 & FY25-- marking a significant milestone in its journey to digitally empower global finance.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY25 Standalone Financial Performance

-Total Income: Rs24.93 Cr, YoY growth of 67.03%

- EBITDA: Rs14.57 Cr, YoY growth of 78.11%

- Net Profit: Rs9.72 Cr, YoY growth of 83.40%

- Diluted EPS: Rs3.90, YoY growth of 66.67%

FY25 Standalone Financial Performance:

-Total Income: Rs37.81 Cr, YoY growth of 81.95%

- EBITDA: Rs17.43 Cr, YoY growth of 93.23%

- Net Profit: Rs11.15 Cr, YoY growth of 97.69%

- Diluted EPS: Rs4.51, YoY growth of 79.68%

H2 FY25 Consolidated Financial Performance:

-Total Income: Rs61.21 Cr, YoY growth of 284.48%

-EBITDA: Rs20.15 Cr, YoY growth of 116.43%

- Net Profit: Rs9.86 Cr, YoY growth of 53.52%

- Diluted EPS: Rs3.96, YoY growth of 41.94%

FY25 Consolidated Financial Performance:

- Total Income: Rs80.44 Cr, YoY growth of 221.85%

- EBITDA: Rs26.15 Cr, YoY growth of 141.68%

- Net Profit: Rs13.38 Cr, YoY growth of 80.81%

-Diluted EPS: Rs5.41, YoY growth of 64.44%

Other Key Highlights:

The consolidated revenue composition for FY25 is as follows:

- Veefin Solutions Limited (VSL), the parent company based in India, contributed Rs22.94 crore in domestic revenue and Rs14.37 crore in its export revenue during FY25, while export revenue from Dubai and Bangladesh was Rs3.26 Cr & Rs2.74 Cr respectively, representing 54% to the consolidated revenue.

- Nityo contributed Rs32.50 Cr, representing around 40% of the consolidated revenue.

- Other subsidiaries contributed to the balance of the revenue.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Raja Debnath, Chairman & Managing Director of Veefin Solutions Limited said, "FY25 marks a pivotal phase in Veefin's journey as we continue to accelerate toward our vision of becoming the world's No.1 Working Capital Technology Platform. Our performance this year underscores the strength of our multi-pronged strategy--anchored in scalable technology, domain-led innovation, and strategic acquisitions that strengthen our presence across global markets.

During the year, we made significant progress across key verticals, including the expansion of our AI-driven credit decisioning stack through the acquisition of Walnut, and the rollout of our PSBXchange platform, now powering the world's largest unified SCF ecosystem with India's leading public sector banks. Our global footprint also grew with new mandates from financial institutions in Africa and the Middle East, validating our relevance in diverse banking ecosystems.

As we move forward, our focus remains sharply defined: to deepen our product capabilities across Supply Chain Finance, Trade Finance, and Digital Lending; to scale globally through partnerships with banks, NBFCs, and fintechs; and to build an integrated ecosystem of platforms that enable real-time, data-driven credit access for businesses of all sizes. Innovation, platform consolidation, and seamless user experience continue to be at the heart of everything we do.

As we scale across global markets, we remain steadfast in our purpose to revolutionize working capital finance while creating enduring value for financial institutions and businesses worldwide."

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Gautam Udani, Whole-Time Director of Veefin Solutions Limited said" Over the next 24 months, we will continue to expand core offerings to newer markets, simplify our corporate structure, and ensure the highest form of governance across the group. Our oath to growth still remains steadfast having undergone a transformational journey from - building an SCF ecosystem to now being on track to create the World's Largest Working Capital Ecosystem."

Recent Highlights of Veefin Solutions Limited

-Supply Chain Finance Platform with Leading Public Sector Banks

Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and UCO Bank join PSBXchange--developed by Veefin--to revolutionize MSME financing through the world's largest unified SCF platform

-Expands Global Footprint with Select Africa's Digital Transformation Mandate

South Africa-based Select Africa partners with Veefin to drive digital lending transformation across Southern and East Africa using Veefin's end-to-end digital stack

- Partners with UAE's Invest Bank to Digitize SCF Operations

Veefin Solutions empowers Invest Bank with its advanced SCF platform, replacing legacy systems to streamline supply chain finance and drive digital transformation across the UAE

