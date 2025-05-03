New Delhi, May 3: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly expressed that Gemini, which is the company’s flagship artificial intelligence (AI) platform, might soon be available as a built-in feature on Apple’s iPhones. As per reports, last year, Apple and Google were discussing the possibility of integrating Google’s Gemini AI engine into the iPhone. The two companies were reportedly in negotiations to allow Apple to license Gemini. The collaboration could enable Apple to enhance the iPhone with new features powered by Google’s advanced AI technology.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Sundar Pichai mentioned during antitrust trail on Wednesday that he hopes the possibility of integrating Gemini as a built-in option on iPhones later this year. Google's AI chatbot, Gemini may be soon integrated into Siri, Apple's virtual assistant. The integration is anticipated to be completed by mid-2025. WAVES Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani Praises AI for Revolutionizing Entertainment Industry, Content Creation and Dissolving Barriers Between Dream and Reality.

As per reports, Sundar Pichai testified during his testimony when Department of Justice lawyer Veronica Onyema inquired about the plans for integrating Gemini into Apple's devices. The testimony took place amid ongoing antitrust proceedings that are investigating Google's dominance in the search market.

Sundar Pichai reportedly disclosed that he had conversations with Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding the development and distribution of AI technologies. Pichai reportedly said, "I have had a series of conversations with Tim Cook across last year. I am hopeful we can get Gemini added as an option this year.” He mentioned that Tim Cook was trying to understand our plans for how Google is advancing in AI technologies. iPhone Manufacturing Shift: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says India Will Be ‘Country of Origin’ for Majority of iPhones Sold in US in June Quarter, Company Moves Away From China Amid Tariffs Tension.

The integration of Gemini AI is expected to improve Apple's AI capabilities. Siri may be able to use Gemini's advanced AI technology to manage more complex queries effectively. For Google, establishing this partnership would mark a major opportunity to broaden the reach of its AI chatbot Gemini, potentially extending its presence to billions of Apple devices. Additionally, Pichai noted that Cook suggested that Apple plans to integrate more third-party AI models into Apple’s AI systems later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).