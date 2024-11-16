Air Asia's maiden international flight AK-55 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, touched down at the Veer Savarkar International Airport (Photo/ANI)

Port Blair (Andaman) [India], November 16 (ANI): Air Asia's inaugural international flight, AK-55 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, landed at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Saturday.

This marks the culmination of a 22-year-long wait since the airport was granted international status. The arrival of this flight is a milestone for the region's tourism sector, which has long been hampered by limited air connectivity.

Mohan Vinod, President of the Andaman Association of Tour Operators, expressed his delight at the development. He stated that the long-awaited launch of international flights would unlock the islands' true tourism potential and acknowledged the significant contributions of the government and Air Asia in making this dream a reality.

Managing Director of Air Asia Malaysia, Captain Fareh Mazputra said, "I am very excited. Today is the inaugural flight. This opens up the market for the people of Andaman and Nicobar."

Renamed in 2002 to honour freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who was imprisoned in Port Blair's Cellular Jail during India's independence struggle, Veer Savarkar International Airport has undergone extensive modernization.

Its state-of-the-art terminal, inaugurated on July 18, 2023, features a unique sea-shell-inspired design and is equipped to handle up to 5 million passengers annually.

The terminal boasts several advanced features, including three dedicated levels for arrivals, departures, and waiting lounges.

It houses 28 check-in counters, four conveyor belts, and three aerobridges, with the capacity to accommodate 1,200 passengers during peak hours. This enhanced infrastructure positions the airport to serve as a hub for growing international connectivity.

With this new connectivity, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are poised to attract more global travellers, driving growth in tourism and related industries.

The region's rich cultural heritage and breath-taking natural beauty are now more accessible than ever, offering immense opportunities for economic development and global recognition. (ANI)

