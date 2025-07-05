VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 5: In the intricate world of furniture hardware, where every hinge, slide, and fitting plays a silent but essential role in our daily lives, one brand is rising above the noise with its purpose-driven approach and India-first design thinking: Vellix.

Led by founder Sujay Bhargava, Vellix Overseas LLP is more than a hardware company - it's a response to years of experience, insights, and real-life feedback from customers, designers, and industry professionals. In a landscape flooded with imports and compromises, Vellix is carving a niche by offering high-functionality, long-lasting, and aesthetically pleasing solutions crafted specifically for Indian homes.

A Journey Forged Through Experience:

Sujay Bhargava's story began young--at just 18, he stepped into the furniture hardware in Jaipur. Over the last 13 years, he has explored nearly every dimension of the business: working as a channel partner for a leading brand, managing large-scale government furnishing projects for banks like SBI and PNB, and even delivering bespoke modular kitchens and wardrobes for end users.

Through this diverse exposure, one theme stood out clearly: the hardware solutions available in the Indian market rarely align with Indian lifestyles. From poorly adapted international products to inconsistent performance in Indian conditions, the market had a gap. And Sujay knew he had the vision and the responsibility to fill it.

Why Vellix Was Born:

After spending over a decade in distribution, Sujay felt the need for a transformation. He wanted to offer products that weren't just repackaged imports but were designed and developed from the ground up for Indian users.

"In India, a house isn't just a place to live - it's an emotion. If someone is pouring their life savings into their dream home, we feel it's our duty to offer them products that enhance that dream," he says.

That philosophy became the foundation of Vellix - a name that stands for Versatile Elements for Luxurious Living and Innovative Expressions. True to its name, the brand is rooted in creating versatile, elegant, and innovative solutions that combine global quality with local relevance.

Functionality That Feels the Difference:

What makes Vellix special isn't just its product range--it's the thinking behind every SKU. With 33+ SKUs and growing, the brand offers a full spectrum of hardware essentials:

TruMotion Hinges with two-way, Zero Angle soft-close action and a smooth return even from a 5-degree angle, 360° Rebounder/ Push Catchers designed for handle-less cabinets, offering a consistent 40N push force tested over 80,000 cycles

NoirBox SlimBox is built to deliver strength, durability, and style -- all in one. It offers an impressive 45 kg weight capacity and is tested for 80,000 open-close cycles, ensuring long-term, reliable performance.

What makes it stand out even more is its ability to handle extreme Indian weather conditions. Whether it's +60°C heat or -30°C cold, the NoirBox is engineered to function identically in both -- without warping, jamming, or losing smoothness. And to top it all off, it comes in a premium matte black finish that adds a modern, elegant touch to any kitchen or wardrobe space

Each product is not only designed with durability in mind but also field-tested for real-life performance--be it through salt-spray tests, load cycles, or the feedback of carpenters and installers.

"We don't just sell products--we solve problems," says Sujay. "Our goal is to create solutions that make homes smarter, furniture more functional, and lives easier."

Building Locally, Thinking Globally:

While Vellix began as an import-driven brand, it is rapidly transitioning to a Make in India powerhouse. The company is currently setting up a manufacturing plant in India for producing its own line of cabinet hinges--giving it full control over innovation, quality, and delivery.

This move is not just a strategic one; it reflects the brand's deep commitment to empowering the Indian ecosystem and reducing dependence on foreign-made solutions that aren't optimized for Indian usage.

"We're solving local needs with locally driven solutions. For us, manufacturing in India is about owning the process and raising the standards," Sujay emphasizes.

Innovation Begins with Listening:

At the heart of Vellix's product strategy is a rare but powerful asset: empathy. The brand maintains an in-house R&D and design team, but innovation doesn't start in labs--it starts in the field.

From direct visits to carpenter sites to conversations with interior designers and end-users, Vellix ensures its products are not only technologically sound but also deeply intuitive to use. That user-centric design philosophy is what keeps the brand nimble and relevant.

Designed for Homes That Matter:

Unlike many brands that cater primarily to commercial or export markets, Vellix is proudly focused on the Indian homeowner. Whether it's a modest 2BHK or a luxury villa, the goal remains the same: offer premium performance without premium pricing.

Their hardware solutions are created to withstand Indian climatic conditions, usage patterns, and design preferences--making them more reliable in real-world scenarios.

From kitchen Hardware that open seamlessly to wardrobes that close silently, Vellix ensures that every movement in your home feels intentional, elegant, and effortless.

Purpose Before Profit:

One of the most impressive things about Vellix is its founder's clarity of purpose. Sujay doesn't believe in chasing shortcuts or copying competitors. His mantra is simple: start with "why."

"When you're clear about why you're doing something, the what and how follow naturally," he says. "We're here to help people build better homes. That's our North Star."

This purpose-driven approach is what differentiates Vellix from generic brands. It's not just about hardware--it's about building trust, longevity, and value.

What's Next for Vellix:

With a strong product base, a manufacturing unit underway, and a clear brand philosophy, Vellix is just getting started. The company plans to expand further into smart hardware, wardrobe systems, and ergonomic accessories--continuing its mission to transform Indian homes one detail at a time.

In the coming years, Vellix aims to become a household name--trusted by homeowners, preferred by designers, and recommended by carpenters across India.

The Final Word:

In a world where most brands are fighting for shelf space, Vellix is winning hearts--by combining empathy with engineering, and purpose with precision.

If you're building your dream home or crafting a smart workspace, Vellix isn't just another hardware option--it's the brand that listens, understands, and delivers. Because at Vellix, it's never just about fittings. It's about finishing dreams.

- website: www.vellixindia.com

- Contact no : +91-9376221100

- Address: 57, Sunny Mart, New Atish Market, Jaipur- 302020

