New Delhi [India], July 29: India-based Verteil Technologies and Airlink, Southern Africa's premium full-service airline, have concluded an enhanced distribution channel NDC partnership - allowing global access to Airlink's NDC content through the Verteil Direct Connect platform.

By leveraging Verteil's advanced NDC-enabled distribution infrastructure, Airlink gains access to a modern, cost-efficient, and retail-ready distribution channel offering significant advantages over traditional EDIFACT systems, which lack the capabilities to support dynamic and personalised retailing.

Travel sellers using Verteil Direct Connect will also benefit from cost savings. The platform simplifies the sales and bookings processes by removing the need for complex agent training and eliminating the onerous input tasks associated with previous-generation industry reservations and inventory distribution systems.

This partnership further enables travel sellers worldwide to have seamless, real-time access to Airlink's (IATA code 4Z) content through the NDC channel.

As the world's leading NDC aggregator, Verteil becomes an important partner to Airlink by significantly expanding their NDC distribution reach to offer a more customer-centric, efficient, and transparent booking experience for agents and travellers

"We are thrilled with the global go-live of Airlink's NDC content on Verteil Direct Connect. Airlink is a key player in the rapidly growing African travel market, and we are proud to partner with them by significantly enhancing the market expansion of their NDC content via our system to travel sellers worldwide," said Mr. Jerrin Jos, Founder and CEO of Verteil Technologies. "This relationship reaffirms Verteil's strong commitment to partnering with leading airlines to build the most comprehensive and future-ready airline distribution platform. We look forward to supporting Airlink in their NDC journey and enabling travel sellers to access richer content alongside greater efficiency and significant cost savings through our platform."

"Airlink is leading the way in NDC transformation throughout Southern Africa with initiatives like this. By partnering with Verteil Technologies, a global leader in NDC, we can now deliver richer, more relevant content to travel sellers worldwide via scalable and robust distribution platforms," said Ms Katherine Whelan, Airlink's Chief Commercial Officer.

About Verteil

Verteil is transforming airline distribution with its cutting-edge NDC technology platform that enables airlines to directly connect with travel sellers using IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC) standard. Operating in key global markets, Verteil is trusted by over 50 leading airlines and 10,000+ agencies for streamlined access to modern airline content.

About Airlink

Airlink was established in 1992 and is Southern Africa's premier, privately owned regional airline. With a fleet of over 65 modern Embraer aircraft, Airlink serves these cities and other destinations throughout Southern Africa, as well as Madagascar and St Helena Island. It offers worldwide connections through its partners, which include many trusted and well-known intercontinental brands, 11 of which are codeshare partners, and its FlyNamibia franchise.

Airlink is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), accredited under its IOSA safety audit programme, and certified through the IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Organisation.

