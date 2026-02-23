Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a significant cultural and social development, approximately 140 members of tribal families from the forest regions of Pandariya Assembly constituency reaffirmed their faith in their ancestral religion.

The ceremony was led by Bhawna Bohra, who welcomed them with traditional honours and washed their feet as a gesture of deep respect during the Sanskriti Gaurav Samman and Felicitation Ceremony held near the Primary School in Village Kulhidongri.

MLA Bhawna Bohra has been consistently working in the Pandariya Assembly constituency to promote Sanatan culture and preserve tribal and forest-dwelling communities' traditions. Her grassroots initiatives have positively impacted tribal families residing in remote forest areas.

Simultaneously, strong action has been taken against individuals allegedly engaging in religious conversions through inducement and coercion. The recent return of 140 tribal citizens to their ancestral faith is seen as part of a broader cultural reconnection movement in the region.

Bohra said that the 'gharwapasi' initiative was launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. She stated that the campaign began with 75 people and gradually expanded, with nearly 500 families having undergone 'gharwapasi' so far. Calling religious conversion a serious issue, Bohra alleged that innocent tribals are often lured with facilities and, taking advantage of their vulnerability, are distanced from their original faith.

Expressing satisfaction over the recent development, she said around 140 people returned to their roots on the day and added that she and her team are continuously working in this direction. Bohra further claimed that the region had been heavily targeted for conversions in the past and described the recent return of tribal families as a significant setback to those efforts.

"We initiated 'gharwapasi' on the occasion of the 75th birthday of PM Narendra Modi. We started with 75 people, and the drive expanded further; today, about 500 families have gone through 'gharwapasi'. Religious conversion is a major issue. Innocent tribals are lured and enticed with some facilities, and, taking advantage of their innocence, they are being turned away from their religion. I am happy that people are aware and they are returning to their roots. About 140 people returned to their roots today. My team and I are working continuously towards it. This region was targeted the most, so this is a huge blow to those who misled people and turned them away from their religion," Bohra told ANI.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Bhawna Bohra said, "Today, around 140 members of tribal families from forest regions have re-expressed their faith in their original religion and traditions and reconnected with the mainstream of society. This is not merely a matter of religious belief; it is a broader social movement linked to cultural identity, social unity, and self-respect."

She further stated that due to a lack of resources in forest-dominated areas in the past, some tribal families were allegedly pressured or induced into religious conversion. However, after the coming of the double-engine BJP government, sustained development efforts and effective implementation of welfare schemes have brought positive transformation in the lives of tribal families. Continuous dialogue, transparent implementation of development projects, and trust-building efforts in forest regions have created a conducive environment for communities to reconnect with their cultural roots, she added.

MLA Bohra also highlighted that the government is working toward curbing religious conversions in the state. She referred to a recent press interaction by Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, who stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party government would introduce the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 in the upcoming Budget Session. According to her, the proposed legislation aims to protect constitutional religious freedom, regulate conversions carried out through inducement, coercion, or fraudulent means, and safeguard the state's cultural identity and constitutional values.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chhattisgarh government is implementing continuous efforts to preserve tribal culture while ensuring development and employment opportunities in forest area," she said.

Key initiatives benefiting tribal families include free ambulance services in remote forest regions, expansion of educational facilities, free mobile health path lab services, infrastructure and development works, PM Awas Yojana housing for tribal families, PM Janman Yojana-supported construction of concrete roads worth crores, and expansion of essential civic amenities.

MLA Bohra reiterated the government's resolve that every family in forest regions should have access to education, healthcare, employment, and a life of dignity. She concluded that with development reaching the last mile and cultural confidence being restored, tribal families are not only reconnecting with their ancestral heritage but also becoming active participants in the state's developmental mainstream. (ANI)

