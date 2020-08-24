Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vertex Global Services, world's 19th most innovative company and the leading Business Optimization Solutions provider today launched Vertex Digital Academy through a webinar as they enter into the fifth year of operational excellence. The academy is weaved to help educators meet the diverse student population under one roof. The courses by over 1000 instructors are now live on Vertex Digital Academy.

Devised as one one-stop destination for lifelong learning, Vertex Digital Academy is committed towards the four pillars of faculty, facility, curriculum and innovation. Academy's objective is to bridge the gap between learners, instructors and universities through the medium of innovation and technology. The courses will further help learners to gain internships and scholarships at noteworthy places. Vertex will also provide scholarships to specially-abled learners free of cost for every course offered.

Advocating growth for edtech community, Vertex Digital Academy will unlock the potential of professional instructors to further uplift their reach while being lucratively rewarded. Academy is set to enhance the sub-standard online education system with instructors and content creators who will set footprints for skilled learning irrespective of demographic limitation.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, Vertex Global Services said, "This is a moment of pride for Vertex team who pledged to frame a space that will accelerate inclusive and individualized learning experience on our 4th anniversary. Online education market in India is expected to reach 360.3 billion by 2024 and the rural internet users are more than 227 million. With Vertec Digital Academy we intend to tap and elevate learning for untapped learners who are skilled but are in need of refinement especially in tier 2 and 3 cities. Our English and Hindi interface, low data requirement, varied coaches in differed segments makes us a home to all learning solutions. Our models will facilitate learning, internships, job offers, monetization for instructors as an immersive experience.''

He added, "As we expand services from Managed Services, Global Staffing, AI/ML services, Performance Marketing and Digital solutions, Vertex Digital Academy will empower us to identify unprivileged talented individuals. Our courses are well-crafted built on the core principles of business innovation, global competitiveness with local outreach and end-user experience."

Vertex Digital Academy will be providing training and skill development in the areas of staff augmentation, consulting, AI, machine learning, performance marketing, website development, graphic designing, & more than 100 courses. The academy is also starting virtual classes for Digital Marketing from Aug 24th and many corporates have enrolled for the courses to upgrade their employees' skills.

Vertex Digital Academy is conceived as a one-stop destination for lifelong learning with a mission to showcase, advocate, and practice advance e-learning for the learners of today, tomorrow, and future. Vertex Digital Academy is committed to deploying innovative and outstanding technology to bring the learning ecosystem to evolve further.

Vertex Digital Academy visions the evolution of a sustainable and holistic ecosystem of online learning that is credible, productive and future-proof in the long run. The academy looks forward to growing with its community of learners and instructors. The online learning platform equally benefits instructors and learners in different ways where creators and universities can work on the revenue-sharing model and learners can grow through in-depth and in-trend learning courses.

