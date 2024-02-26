BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Vervotech, a top accommodation data management company, announces the launch of its highly rewarding affiliate program. The Program is tailored for individuals from travel, hospitality, and related industries. It offers an exceptional opportunity for them to earn attractive commissions/incentives by referring Vervotech's AI-based mapping and content products to its network. The Program offers a tiered commission structure, enabling affiliates to earn up to 25% in commission in the first year of a referred client who signs a contract with Vervotech. Affiliates will have access to various resources, including a dedicated account manager, marketing materials, and an easy-to-use commission withdrawal process. Sanjay Ghare, CEO of Vervotech, expressed his enthusiasm about the affiliate program, stating, "We understand the importance of strong partnerships and the demands of the online travel industry. Our Affiliate Program is structured to support our affiliates every step of the way, ensuring mutual growth and success." Vervotech's AI mapping solutions, recognized multiple times by leading market intelligence platforms such as Travel Tech Breakthrough and World Travel Awards, have garnered acclaim for their innovation and effectiveness in streamlining hotel, room, and content management for travel businesses over the years. The affiliate program offers excellent opportunities for professionals looking to enhance their client relationships and earn rewards for their expertise, making the affiliate a perfect avenue for financial gain and professional growth. To learn more about the Vervotech affiliate program, please visit https://vervotech.com/vervotech-affiliate-program.

Also Read | UK: Man Jailed for Performing Online Sex Acts in Front of Children, Found in Possession of Thousands of Child Sexual Abuse Images.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)