New Delhi [India], October 1: Mr. Debasish Panda, former Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and one of India's most respected policy leaders, has taken on the role of Senior Advisor to Pristyn Care. Recognized for his transformative contributions to India's financial and insurance landscape, Mr. Panda's association with Pristyn Care as a Chief strategic advisor underlines the company's credibility and its growing role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery in India.

About Debasish Panda

An accomplished IAS officer of the 1987 batch (Uttar Pradesh cadre), Mr. Panda's illustrious career spans more than three decades across key leadership positions in the Government of India. As Chairman of IRDAI and previously as Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, he spearheaded reforms that reshaped India's banking, insurance, and pension sectors. His tenure is remembered for strengthening governance, improving consumer trust, and widening access to financial and insurance products for millions. In addition to this Mr Panda has also served as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and brings a lot of insights and experience in the healthcare sector.

His expertise, experience and strategic insights will contribute to Pristyn Care's vision of making quality healthcare more accessible, transparent, affordable and sustainable for millions of patients across India.

Welcoming him, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-Founder of Pristyn Care, said, "We are deeply honored to have Mr. Debasish Panda Sir as part of our advisory team . His unmatched expertise and deep understanding of policy and regulation will play a crucial role in guiding Pristyn Care's next phase of growth, innovation, and patient trust."

Mr. Panda's association with Pristyn Care represents a convergence of two shared missions, his lifelong dedication to public service and inclusive financial protection, and Pristyn Care's vision of delivering high-quality healthcare to patients across India. By combining Mr. Panda's policy expertise with Pristyn Care's technology-driven model, this partnership is poised to drive impactful innovations in insurance-linked healthcare, expand patient coverage, and enhance affordability.

With India's healthcare sector rapidly evolving, his advisory role comes at a critical time. His deep understanding of governance and institution-building, combined with Pristyn Care's expanding hospital network and digital capabilities, will help strengthen collaborations with regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to create a more resilient and patient-focused healthcare system.

About Pristyn Care

Pristyn Care is a leading healthcare provider specializing in advanced secondary care surgeries through its 200+ in-house super-specialty surgeons across hundreds of partner hospitals and clinics. Its expert team uses cutting-edge medical technology to treat over 50+ diseases across 30+ cities in India across its 9 Own hospitals and 200+ Partner hospitals. Founded in August 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr. Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care is committed to delivering seamless surgical experiences.

