UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Monaco host Manchester City in their latest fixture in the UEFA Champions League with the French club looking to add more consistency to their performance. With three wins and three losses in their last six games, it is difficult to gauge how the team will turn up on a match day. Manchester City represent a tough challenge for Adi Hutter’s men and they will be counting on their home fans to see them through. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has already defeated Napoli in Europe and another win will give them the much needed momentum to push on. Monaco versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Denis Zakaria, Aladji Bamba, Lamine Camara, and Lukas Hradecky are the players missing out for Monaco due to injuries. Eric Dier, Thilo Kehrer, and Christian Mawissa will be part of the back three for the hosts and they need to have a top game here. Takumi Minamino will need to come up with the defence splitting passes in midfield while Jordan Teze and Mamadou Coulibaly sit back and cover the backline. Mika Biereth and Folarin Balogun form the striker partnership for Monaco.

Rodri is suffering from recurring knee injuries and the Spanish star is all set to sit out of this clash. He joins Rayan Ait-nouri, Rayan Cherki, and Omar Marmoush on the injury list. Erling Haaland has been in sublime form in recent past and will should the goal scoring responsibility. Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders will look to control the tempo of the clash in central midfield with Nico Gonzalez as the defensive sweeper.

Monaco vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Monaco vs Manchester City Date Thursday, October 2 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stade Louis II Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Monaco vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Monaco will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 2. The Monaco vs Manchester City match is set to be played at Stade Louis II and it is going to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos to Dominant Victory.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Monaco vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Monaco vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. For the Monaco vs Manchester City online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Monaco vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester City have quality despite losing out on key players and it will be the away team that will secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).