Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: Pune successfully hosted the third edition of the Pune City Marathon (PCM 2026) on March 1, 2026, uniting citizens, institutions, and running enthusiasts in a citywide initiative that promotes preventive health, social inclusion, and environmental responsibility. VIBGYOR Group of Schools joined the marathon as the Gold Sponsor, with students and educators from multiple campuses participating across race categories.

Guided by the theme "Bolder, Bigger, and Better," the event called on Punekars to "Join the Movement," underscoring how shared participation can deepen community connections and strengthen civic pride. Organised by The Poona Club Ltd. in partnership with Fitforce Events, the marathon was designed to be inclusive and widely accessible.

The event witnessed participation from over 15,000 runners across four race categories: 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and the Half Marathon (21 km), encouraging people across age groups and fitness levels to take part. Families, first-time runners, corporate teams, schools, and seasoned athletes came together in a shared citywide celebration of health and community spirit.

The races were flagged off by eminent dignitaries:

- The 21 km Half Marathon was flagged off by Vivek R. Wadekar, Chief Commissioner of the Income Tax Department.- The 10 km race was flagged off by Dinesh Bhoyar, IRS Commissioner, GST.- The 5 km race was flagged off by Vishal Agarwal, Major General and GOC Sub Area (Maharashtra & Goa), representing the Southern Command.- The 3 km race was flagged off by Nidhu Saxena, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra.

Adding to the event's cultural identity is its official mascot, Chhava "Sher ka Baccha," representing courage, resilience, and discipline. Inspired by the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the mascot reflects Pune's Maratha heritage while encouraging citizens to participate with pride and purpose.

Event Highlights - Race Winners

21 km Half Marathon

- Men's Winner: Raj Tiwari (1 hour, 8 minutes, 11 seconds)- Women's Winner: Ravina Gaikwad (1 hour, 27 minutes, 45 seconds) 10 km Race

- Men's Winner: Saurabh Mehra (30 minutes, 56 seconds)- Women's Winner: Sakshi Bhandari (36 minutes, 51 seconds)

Beyond fitness, Pune City Marathon 2026 aligns with a broader social and environmental agenda. The initiative supports education and empowerment programmes for children of sex workers, assistance to old-age homes, inclusion of visually, hearing, and speech-impaired citizens, tree plantation and urban greening efforts, and cleanliness drives across the city. By encouraging participants to run for a cause, the marathon seeks to foster a more inclusive, compassionate, and sustainable Pune.

In a significant association this year, VIBGYOR Group of Schools joined as the Gold Sponsor. Students and educators from multiple campuses participated across race categories, reinforcing the institution's focus on holistic development through physical fitness, social awareness, and experiential learning.

Commenting on the association, Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, "Events like the Pune City Marathon create powerful opportunities for students to experience the values of discipline, perseverance, and community participation firsthand. At VIBGYOR, we believe such platforms play an important role in shaping well-rounded individuals who are conscious of both personal well-being and social responsibility."

For VIBGYOR Group of Schools, the association reflects its broader philosophy of holistic education, where physical fitness, mental well-being, and social awareness are integral to the learning process. By enabling student and educator participation in a large-scale city initiative, VIBGYOR continues to contribute meaningfully to Pune's public health, environmental awareness, and community engagement efforts.

