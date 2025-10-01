BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India's premier K-12 education networks, has been honoured with the ET NOW Iconic Brands of India 2025 on September 26, 2025, at Sahara Star, Mumbai, recognising its outstanding contribution to education in India. The ET Now Times Iconic Brands celebrated brands that have not only shaped culture and defined an era through purpose, passion, and precision but have also stood the test of time to become an integral part of India's cultural fabric.

This accolade celebrates VIBGYOR's two-decade-long journey of redefining learning through holistic development, innovative pedagogy, and a commitment to nurturing globally competent learners. Since its inception by Rustom Kerawalla, VIBGYOR has grown into a network of 40 campuses across 15 cities, offering a blend of national and international curricula designed to nurture curiosity, creativity, and leadership in students. Beyond academics, the Group places a strong emphasis on holistic development, providing experiential learning opportunities through initiatives such as VIBGYOR Viva, Model United Nations (MUN), V-Embark, arts and sports, which empower students to become confident global citizens.

Innovation remains a hallmark of VIBGYOR's approach, with digital classrooms, STEM and robotics labs, personalised learning pathways, and Cambridge International programmes ensuring students are well-prepared for a fast-changing world. Sustainability is woven into the school's DNA, highlighted by student-led environmental projects, solar-powered campuses, and India's first Climate Academy in partnership with The Climate Academy, Belgium.

Commenting on the recognition, Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, "This recognition reflects our commitment to education that goes beyond textbooks. For over two decades, we have strived to create environments where students explore, innovate, and cultivate values that last a lifetime. Being recognised as an iconic brand reinforces our mission to nurture confident, responsible, and future-ready leaders."

With over 55,000 students positively impacted across its campuses, VIBGYOR continues to set new benchmarks in education. The Group's recent expansion with VIBGYOR World Academies in Nagpur and Bhopal reinforces its mission to deliver high-quality, future-ready education and nurture the next generation of ethical leaders and global changemakers.

VIBGYOR remains committed to redefining education by introducing innovative learning experiences, seamless technology integration, and globally aligned curricula. With a strong focus on nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and environmental responsibility, the Group is preparing students to become adaptable, next-generation leaders.

