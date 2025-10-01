Mumbai, October 1: If you’re planning a party, a get-together, or even just a casual night out for drinks, keeping track of dry days is just as important. In India, certain religious festivals and national events are marked as "dry days," and on these dates, the sale of alcohol is prohibited in liquor shops, restaurants, hotels, and bars.

As the festival season kicks off in October, authorities in major cities Such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Bengaluru have released a list of dry days. On these days, all bars, pubs, restaurants, and wine stores across the cities will be closed, and a restriction will be imposed on a 24-hour basis. Scroll down to check the complete list of dry days in major Indian cities. Rules Changing From October 1, 2025: From NPS Rules and RBI Cheque Clearing to IRCTC Railway Ticket Reservation; Take a Look at Key Rule Changes.

Full List of Dry Days in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

October 8: Wednesday: Prohibition Week (only in Maharashtra).

Interestingly, the current notification does not list Diwali as a dry day, though the authorities may update the schedule later in October.

Residents and businesses are advised to plan accordingly, as the enforcement of dry days means no sale of alcohol through establishments that serve and sell. While private consumption is not illegal, selling and purchasing alcohol on these days is illegal. Bank Holiday on October 2? Are Banks Open Nationwide on Thursday for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti in India? Here's What RBI Calendar Says.

As always, the Excise Department reserves the right to add or extend dry day declarations depending on local law and order requirements, especially during festivals.

