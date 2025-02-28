BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 28: Vietnam's beloved 24-hour cafe chain, Three O'Clock, is set to make its grand debut in India through a strategic partnership with FranGlobal, the international business arm of Franchise India. As the master franchise partner, FranGlobal will spearhead Three O'Clock's expansion, as it plans to open 100 outlets across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in coming years.

Founded in Ho Chi Minh City in 2016, Three O'Clock has redefined Vietnam's cafe culture with its round-the-clock service and a menu that blends traditional Vietnamese flavors with modern innovations. Now, the brand is bringing its signature beverages, including espressos and americanos, as well as more unconventional salted coffees and espresso tiramisus, all of which can be served hot or cold. Its milk tea menu features jasmine oolongs, cloudy avocado teas and full leaf black teas.

The first set of stores is expected to launch in May 2025, with a focus on prime high-footfall locations such as shopping malls, airports, and bustling urban centers in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

"Three O'Clock represents the perfect fusion of heritage, innovation, and round-the-clock accessibility. With India's booming cafe culture and growing demand for premium experiences, we believe this is the right time to introduce our unique offerings to Indian consumers," said Nguyen Thi Thuan, Founder & CEO of Three O'Clock.

The Indian cafe market has seen an exponential rise, with consumers increasingly drawn to experiential coffee concepts. Through this partnership, FranGlobal will leverage its deep expertise in franchising, operations, and market localization to ensure a seamless expansion strategy.

"India is experiencing an exciting transformation in its coffee culture. Three O'Clock's distinct Vietnamese heritage, premium quality, and 24/7 accessibility make it a game-changer in this segment. We are thrilled to partner with them and establish a strong foothold in India," said Gaurav Marya, Chairman of Franchise India.

Vietnam's coffee culture has seen a surge in global recognition, with the branded coffee shop market exceeding 5,700 outlets domestically. While international expansion has traditionally been challenging for Vietnamese brands, success stories in recent years have paved the way for bold ventures like this.

With a strong brand philosophy of "timeless Saigon," Three O'Clock aims to create a welcoming, community-driven space for India's diverse coffee enthusiasts.

