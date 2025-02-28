One of the rare events, a seven-planet parade, is set to grace the sky tonight, February 28, and astronomy enthusiasts are all ready with their favourite gear to spot all the planets. All seven planets will be visible in the sky at once, though they won’t be equally easy to spot. So, how do we understand the difference? In which direction should you point your telescope to see the planetary alignment? Is there a spiritual meaning to this once-in-a-lifetime event? In this article, we bring you all the answers. The seven planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will align on one side of the Sun. According to NASA, such an alignment is extremely rare, with the next occurrence expected in 2040.

What Is a Planet Parade?

It is common to spot at least one bright planet on most nights. But, sometimes, you may get the chance to see up to four or five planets, all visible at once. This is what creates a ‘planet parade,’ or a ‘planetary alignment.’ The phenomenon occurs when multiple planets are gathered closely on one side of the Sun simultaneously. These events may not be rare; they don’t happen that often.

How To Watch February 28 Planetary Alignment?

While astronomers have been enjoying a nice view of the planets since December 2024, this will be the first time that all planets will be visible in the evening sky soon after sunset. It must be noted that six planets were visible in January, four to the naked eye and now a dim Mercury joins the gang. Venus, Mars and Jupiter are visible to the naked eye. A faint Saturn and Mercury are close to the horizon, which makes them hard to spot. Uranus and Neptune can be watched through binoculars and telescopes.

Saturn and Mercury are going to be likely visible in twilight or the illumination in the sky after the Sun has dipped below the horizon, with Venus visible at the same time. For Uranus and Neptune, you will need optical aid to see them and probably not catch the view until at least darkness starts to fall. Mars can be spotted just above the southern horizon, while Jupiter will appear as the second brightest planet. To watch the live streaming of February 28 Planet Parade, click here.

Planetary Alignment Spiritual Meaning

Whether or not you see the planet parade, astrologers are of the opinion that you will feel the cosmic forces on Earth. All the planets are heightening our senses and emotions, giving us a push to evolve and embrace creativity. Planetary alignment is also a perfect time to set intentions and manifest our desires. Lean into visualisations and positive thinking. If you want to make the most of this celestial event, it is essential to engage in meditative practices and set intentions.

The reason all the planets seem aligned in the night sky is because of their orbits around the Sun. They will slowly make their exit through the spring, spreading along the plane they orbit around the Sun, in their separate motions.

