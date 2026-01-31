NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31: VinFast continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian market after being honored by leading industry publications within the Vikatan Group media ecosystem. The company received the titles Investor of the Year and Urban Electric Vehicle of the Year 2026 for its VF 7 model. These awards recognize VinFast's long-term commitment to India and highlight its market approach through structured investment in electric vehicles and a product portfolio aligned with local demand.

As part of the Business Star Awards organized by the business magazine Nanayam Vikatan, the Investor of the Year title was presented to VinFast in recognition of its long-term, landmark investment commitment to India's green mobility ecosystem, with a key focus on its electric vehicle manufacturing complex project in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

This investment impressed the jury by demonstrating strong execution capability, strategic clarity, and VinFast's confidence in India's manufacturing potential. At the same time, the project helps drive the formation of a new industrial corridor, create jobs, and develop the supplier ecosystem in southern Tamil Nadu, in line with the Make in India initiative and global sustainable development goals.

At the same time, the VinFast VF 7 received the Urban Electric Vehicle of the Year award at the Motor Vikatan Awards 2026, an annual event hosted by the automotive magazine Motor Vikatan. The award reflects positive recognition from industry experts for the electric SUV developed by VinFast to suit urban traffic conditions in India, offering a balance of design, performance, safety standards, and comfort, thereby affirming the company's product capability and localization strategy in this market.

Nanayam Vikatan and Motor Vikatan are both part of Vikatan Group, a leading magazine ecosystem in South India established in 1926. With strong credibility, a long history, and a large readership, Vikatan awards are regarded as an influential benchmark for the business community, investors, and consumers in the region.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Asia, said, "Being recognized in two important award categories demonstrates how VinFast is steadily building its position in India, not only through long term investment commitments but also through products developed to match local conditions and user needs. This recognition provides further momentum for us to accelerate implementation, expand the electric vehicle ecosystem, and maintain a long term partnership with the Indian market."

Mr. B. Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Vikatan Group, shared, "VinFast India represents the new-age investor--bold in vision, swift in execution, and deeply aligned with India's growth story. By unravelling the true potential of the port city of Thoothukudi, VinFast India has helped create a conducive industrial ecosystem, played a positive role in employment generation, and restored the city's importance on India's manufacturing map. Their investment is not just capital at work, but confidence in India's future."

Recognition from Vikatan Group further extends the series of achievements VinFast has received in India in recent years, reflecting the convergence of its investment strategy, local manufacturing capability, and electrified product portfolio, which are gradually establishing a strong brand position in the world's third-largest automotive market.

After just one year of presence, VinFast has steadily made its mark in India's electric vehicle market through a long term development strategy, a premium product portfolio, and the establishment of a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem covering manufacturing, retail, charging infrastructure, and after sales services. With a firm commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and a user centric approach, VinFast continues to contribute to the transition toward green mobility and the long-term growth of India's automotive industry.

About VinFastVinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

