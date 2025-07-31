PNN

Stuttgart [Germany], July 31: At the 22nd edition of the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, two outstanding Indian feature films took centre stage, earning the festival's top accolades. Vinod Kapri's poignant drama Pyre was honored with the 'German Star of India', the festival's highest award, while Ravi Gautam's intense political thriller Soch - A Perception won the 'Director's Vision Award', celebrating bold and original filmmaking.

Pyre, directed by National Award-winner Vinod Kapri, tells the deeply emotional story of an elderly couple living in the remote Himalayas as they grapple with loneliness, abandonment, and the harsh realities of migration. The film has already garnered international acclaim for its sensitive storytelling, visual elegance, and profound humanity. At Stuttgart, Pyre was recognised not only for its cinematic quality but for its quiet power in shedding light on social issues often overlooked in mainstream cinema. Kapri's ability to convey emotional depth through minimalist storytelling resonated strongly with both the jury and the audience.

Ravi Gautam's Soch - A Perception explores the story of police officer Priyanka Negi, who is assigned to investigate a charred corpse found in the Himalayas--suspected to be that of missing activist Shaila. As the investigation unfolds, the film lays bare the intersections of media manipulation, communal tensions, and systemic prejudice. Through an increasingly hostile environment, the protagonist confronts political pressure and societal bias. Gautam was honored with the Director's Vision Award for his fearless approach to storytelling and his strong, character-driven narrative that challenges the audience to confront uncomfortable truths.

The award for Best Short Film was presented to Almari Ka Achaar - Cupboard Pickle, directed by Raakesh Rawat. Set in the vibrant, chaotic lanes of Mumbai, the film gently follows the lives of two middle-aged Rajasthani migrants, Prakash and Mohan, who have created a quiet, meaningful life working in a small kirana store. With tenderness and simplicity, the short captures themes of migration, belonging, and unspoken companionship. Rawat's ability to convey emotional nuance in a brief runtime stood out to the jury.

The Best Documentary Film award went to Log Kya Kahenge - What Will People Say, directed by Rafina Khatun. The powerful documentary centers on a young Muslim radio presenter who challenges patriarchal oppression and speaks up for the marginalized in a society that seeks to silence her. The film not only highlights the personal courage of its protagonist but also draws attention to broader social injustices faced by women and minority communities in contemporary India. Khatun's documentary was applauded for its clarity of vision and emotional impact.

Zero Se Restart, a documentary film by Jaskunwar Kohli, was honored with the Audience Award. The film struck a deep emotional chord with viewers, who appreciated its raw storytelling and authentic engagement with issues of resilience and personal transformation. The award highlighted the strong connection between the filmmaker and the audience, demonstrating the power of cinema to move and inspire.

With its 22nd edition, the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart has once again reaffirmed its status as Europe's largest and most significant festival dedicated exclusively to Indian cinema. The awards for Pyre and Soch - A Perception, alongside other compelling winners, showcased the evolving voice of Indian filmmakers--fearless, socially aware, and artistically ambitious.

