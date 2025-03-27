VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 27: In a landmark move set to redefine leisure and lifestyle real estate along the fast-developing Bangalore-Hyderabad corridor, Vinra Group has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elite Developers for the co-development and marketing of 'The Valley' -- a premium 40-acre resort-style residential community nestled in lush green landscapes, all while maintaining quick access to Bangalore, Hyderabad, and other major cities via NH 44 at Penukonda, Andhra Pradesh just 90 kms from Bangalore.

The official signing ceremony was held at Vinra Group's corporate office in Bangalore, with key representatives from both organizations in attendance. The collaboration marks the beginning of a visionary project focused on blending wellness, nature, and long-term investment potential.

"The Valley is more than a plotted development; it's an investment in lifestyle, wellness, and long-term value," said Vinod Ranjan, Managing Director of Vinra Group, during the signing event.

Located in the heart of Penukonda -- a rapidly growing town known for its proximity to major SEZs, industrial parks, and excellent road connectivity -- The Valley is poised to become a sought-after destination for urban escapees, second-home buyers, and ROI seeking savvy investors with the potential to leaseback cottages to the operative resort within. The project offers both residential satisfaction and investment appreciation along with immediate ROI, making it a landmark opportunity for today's discerning buyers.

Whether you're seeking a serene weekend retreat, a long-term second home, or a high-return real estate investment, The Valley offers a perfect blend of nature, luxury, and connectivity.

With its strategic location, extensive amenities, and focus on wellness-centric living, The Valley is set to become one of the most desirable plotted developments in the region. The project offers both residential satisfaction and investment confidence, making it a landmark opportunity for today's discerning buyers.

A Lifestyle Community Designed for Wellness & Value

Spanning 40 acres, The Valley will offer a thoughtfully curated mix of:

Premium Residential Plots, Private Villas, Lease-Back Cottages, Resort-Owned Units

In addition to its living spaces, the project is equipped with 73+ world-class lifestyle amenities

that bring the charm of resort living into everyday life.

Location: Penukonda, Andhra Pradesh

Contact: +91-8884898765

Visit: www.thevalley.co.in

