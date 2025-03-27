Mumbai, March 27: Zimbabwe is all set to host South Africa and New Zealand for two Tests each and a T20I tri-series from June to August, said Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday. Zimbabwe’s highly anticipated home season will begin with them hosting South Africa in a two-match Test series at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The first Test is scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 2, with the second game happening from July 6-10. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025.

After that, Zimbabwe and South Africa will shift their focus to the T20I tri-series, with New Zealand joining them as the third team at the Harare Sports Club. The T20I tri-series will begin on July 14 with Zimbabwe facing South Africa and two days later, South Africa taking on New Zealand.

On July 18, Zimbabwe will meet New Zealand, before playing South Africa again on July 20. South Africa and New Zealand will face off once more on July 22, while Zimbabwe will close their group-stage campaign against New Zealand on July 24.

The tri-series will conclude with the final on July 26 and will be played between the top two teams. Following the T20I tri-series, New Zealand will remain in Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series, which will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The first Test is slated to be held from July 30 to August 3, with the second one taking place from August 7-11. BAN vs ZIM 2025: Bangladesh Set To Host Zimbabwe for Two-Match Test Series in April.

“This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world’s cricketing powerhouses. Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe. We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and putting on a great spectacle for our passionate cricket fans,” said Givemore Makoni, ZC Managing Director.

Zimbabwe and South Africa have not met in Test cricket since the Boxing Day pink-ball Test in Gqeberha in 2017, a match the Proteas won by an innings and 120 runs. The last time South Africa played Test cricket in Zimbabwe was in August 2014, when they secured a nine-wicket victory in Harare.

The last Test encounter between Zimbabwe and New Zealand was in July-August 2016, when New Zealand secured a 2-0 series win in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe, meanwhile last hosted a T20I tri-nation series in July 2018, featuring Australia and Pakistan, with Pakistan emerging victorious.

