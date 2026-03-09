PRNewswire

Singapore, March 9: Visa (NYSE: V) today announced the launch of Visa Intelligent Authorization, a new capability on the Visa Acceptance Platform that enables acquirers (banks and other financial institutions that process payments for merchants) to modernise their payment processing through a single API connection, helping eliminate the need for expensive, time-consuming infrastructure rebuilds.

Authorisation is core to how digital payments work: acquirers send real-time authorisation requests through card networks to consumer banks, which approve or decline within seconds. Yet legacy systems can struggle with today's volumes and data complexity - resulting in false declines, higher costs and limiting innovation.

Visa Intelligent Authorization helps address these challenges by providing a modern authorisation capability that can process transactions across major card networks through a single integration. The solution delivers 99.999% uptime[1] and achieves an average approval rate of 96.3% globally, both industry-leading benchmarks. It can be used as an acquirer's main processor or as a complement to extend their capabilities.

The product's machine-learning engine analyses transaction data in real time to help optimise routing decisions based on network rules, industry programmes and regional regulations. It also provides instant risk alerts and a centralised portal, complete with an analytics dashboard, to streamline oversight, settlement and regulatory compliance.

Prerequisite for innovation

As digital payments evolve, modern processing infrastructure is becoming a prerequisite for innovation. Digital wallets, stablecoins and new forms of commerce (such as agentic commerce) are increasing both the volume and complexity of transactions flowing through authorisation systems.

Recent Visa-commissioned YouGov research underscores why this shift is accelerating. Across Asia Pacific, 74% of consumers already use AI-powered tools as part of their shopping journey, increasing the speed, frequency and data intensity of payment interactions. As AI-enabled commerce, digital wallets and new payment flows become more embedded in everyday transactions, authorisation systems are required to process richer data sets in real time, at greater scale and with higher reliability. This rising complexity is exposing the limitations of legacy authorisation infrastructure and reinforcing the need for modern, always-on processing capabilities.

"We're entering a new era of commerce, where AI agents can act on behalf of consumers, stablecoins are reshaping settlement, and digital wallets are becoming the primary interface for payments. The opportunity is significant. But much of today's infrastructure was built for a different generation of transactions," says Axel Boye-Moller, Head of Value-Added Services, Asia Pacific at Visa.

"Visa Intelligent Authorization is designed for this shift, delivering smarter decisioning across networks through a single integration. It is built for what's happening now, and what's coming next."

Availability

Visa Intelligent Authorization is available to eligible acquirers as part of the Visa Acceptance Platform, providing a scalable foundation for modern payment processing as the industry continues to evolve.

To learn more, visit Visa.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, helping consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments make payments in more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, so everyone can thrive. We believe that including everyone in the economy helps everyone succeed, and that easy access to payments is key to the future of moving money. Learn more at Visa.com.

[1] Overall payment orchestration approval rate (all traffic of card present and card not present) excluding India traffic for the 12 months of March 2024 through February 2025.

