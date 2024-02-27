VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: Visas Avenue, a prominent provider of visa consultancy services, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Mumbai and Bangalore offices to new, strategically selected locations. The move comes as part of the company's commitment to offering improved accessibility and convenience to its valued clients. Visas Avenue is widely popular for the consultancy services it offers for Canada immigration, Australia immigration as well immigration to other leading countries of the world. Here are the precise details about this relocation of both Mumbai and Bangalore offices of Visas Avenue.

Mumbai- Effective 26-02-2024Visas Avenue's Mumbai office will be situated at the following address:

Visas Avenue Pvt. Ltd.

Office Number 425, Regus Level 4,

A-Wing Dynasty Business Park, Andheri - Kurla Rd,

Vijay Nagar Colony, J B Nagar, Andheri (East)

Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400059Contact No.:- 7738033396

Bangalore- Effective 01-03-2024: Visas Avenue'sBangalore office will be relocated to the following address:

Visas Avenue Pvt. Ltd.

Office Number- 941, Regus Level 9,

East Wing Raheja Towers, 26-27, Mahatma Gandhi Road,

Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560001Contact No.:- 9311972204

We request our clients in the region to make all future visits and correspondence, i.e. letters, documents, and any other communication, to the above-mentioned updated addresses of both branches. We seek your support and cooperation in updating your records to ensure that there is no disruption in communication.

This decision to relocate the offices underscores Visas Avenue'scommitment to prioritizing the needs of its clients. The new locations have been carefully chosen to ensure ease of access and enhanced facilities, providing a more streamlined experience for individuals seeking visa consultancy services.

It is crucial to note that despite the office relocation, there will be no disruption to Visas Avenue's visa consultancy services for Canada PR, Australia PR and its services for applying for visa in top advanced nations of the world. Clients can continue to expect the same high-quality assistance and expertise from our team of professionals. Whether it's visa applications, immigration advice, or any other related services, Visas Avenue remains committed to delivering excellence.

For more information about Visas Avenue and its services, please visit the VA official website: www.visasavenue.com. You may also contact on Toll-Free No. 78-18-000-777 or can drop an e-mail at info@visasavenue.com.

Associated with CICC and MARA members, Visas Avenue is a trusted provider of comprehensive visa consultancy services assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of visa and immigration-related needs. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Visas Avenue strives to make the visa application process seamless and stress-free for its clients.

