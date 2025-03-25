Vision 11 teams up with Chennai Super Kings for the third consecutive year as Official Fantasy Sports Partner

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25: One of India's biggest Sports fantasy gaming platforms, Vision 11 today announced that it has renewed its association with one of the country's most popular cricket franchises, the Chennai Super Kings, for the upcoming season of this year's T20 extravaganza.

The partnership between two of India's most premium brands enters its third year. Five-time champion Chennai Super Kings, now led by the talented Ruturaj Gaikwad, continue their legacy with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni guiding the way.

Founded in 2021 by visionary young entrepreneur Parth Rawal, based out of Surat, Vision 11 has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Fantasy Gaming Apps. With over 20million+ users, Vision 11 has captured the imagination of sports loving fans. Currently, the biggest user base for the app emerges from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

Under this partnership with Chennai Super Kings, Vision 11 will get the pride of place on the leading trouser. With this collaboration, Vision11 will strengthen its already established reliability in the growing fantasy sports market in India with more than 20 million users.

Parth Rawal, Founder Vision 11, welcomed the renewal of the association and is confident of a long fruitful partnership. "Reuniting with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a testament to the power of ambition, strategy, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Just as in fantasy gaming, where every choice shapes the outcome, our partnership with Vision 11 and CSK embodies the spirit of resilience and teamwork. Together, we are set to create thrilling experiences that push the limits of imagination and bring fans closer to the game they love."

KS Viswanathan, Managing Director Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited was confident that the association with Vision 11 will once again be able to provide a unique fan experience through the engagement.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Vision 11. As we gear up for another season, we look forward to combining our strengths to create unparalleled fan experiences and build on our legacy of success--both on and off the field."

Fantasy cricket enthusiasts from all over India, can join the platform and acquire the best rewards during this season of the T20 extravaganza.

In this regard, Vision11 is offering some exciting offers, especially for the season:

* Maximum win at a minimum entry fee: Vision11 is offering of daily winning opportunities at minimal entry fee

* Giveaway contest: Users can join with zero entry fee and can take the winning amount home

* Opportunities galore: Players can enter one contest with multiple teams as per the policy

* GST free deposits: Cricket enthusiasts can play for their favourite contests without extra charges on deposit and get the most amazing rewards instantly

Apart from these, the exclusive H2H fantasy is another highlight. With this method, players can choose one player from each team instead of playing XI and join the contest to win. This makes playing contests much easier for beginners.

For further information contact:

Chandresh Narayanan

+919819359780

