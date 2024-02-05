New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Vivek Kumar Gupta, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) 1988 batch, assumed the position of Managing Director at the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) today.

NHSRCL is at the forefront of executing India's groundbreaking bullet train project.

Prior to his current role, Gupta served as the Principal Executive Director/Gati-Shakti at the Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways.

In this capacity, he played a role in overseeing the integrated functioning of seven departments: Civil (Works, Project Monitoring & Station Development), Electrical (RE), Signal & Telecommunication, Traffic, Finance, Planning, and Economic Directorates.

The collaborative efforts of these departments were instrumental in the planning and execution of various projects, aligning with the PM Gati-Shakti program.

Gupta, with an illustrious career, has held various senior positions in both the Central and Western Railways. His responsibilities included serving as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Chief Track Engineer, Chief Bridge Engineer, and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).

In these roles, he held accountability for diverse construction projects, including new lines, gauge conversion, doubling/multi-tracking, traffic facility works, track construction, and maintenance of railway bridges.

During his tenure as Chief Engineer at Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Gupta played a crucial role in coordinating projects such as MUTP I/MUTP II and MUTP III, with a combined cost of approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

He also spearheaded the preparation work for the MUTP 3A project, amounting to about Rs 34,000 crore.

His responsibilities extended to coordinating civil engineering aspects at MRVC, involving interactions with various agencies like the World Bank, AIIB, MMRDA, CIDCO, and GoM, to address planning and execution-related issues.

In his role as DRM/Bhusaval from April 2019 to August 2021, Gupta shouldered the overall responsibility for the Bhusaval division of Central Railway.

His duties included ensuring safety, efficiency, infrastructural works, revenue expenditure control, and staff welfare.

Gupta's assumption of the Managing Director role at NHSRCL is expected to bring a wealth of experience and strategic vision to the organization as it continues to spearhead India's ambitious high-speed rail project.

His track record of successful project management and extensive knowledge of railway operations positions him as a key leader in advancing the nation's railway infrastructure. (ANI)

