New Delhi [India] May 21 (ANI/ATK): Ever since cryptocurrency hit the internet back in 2009, it's been so persuasive to many investors who have no choice but to invest heavily in it. Cryptocurrency serves a truly decentralised role in the world of digital currency. There are more than 80 crypto-related uses available to us.

For a lot of experts, crypto has become an optional investment that they can easily buy when low and sell when high to get profits. For some other users, these cryptos serve as a means of making online payments.

All of these do not change the fact that it's absolutely unstable, imaging buying crypto at USD 5000 today and meeting it at USD 2400 tomorrow or vice versa.

That notwithstanding, investors are always on the lookout for quality cryptos to invest in. Let's take a look at the newcomer Logarithmic Finance (LOG), established coins Flow (FLOW), and Zcash (ZEC) to find out more about their potential!

The future of NFTs with Flow (FLOW)Flow (FLOW) was specially designed to handle NFTs. It was created by a company called AxiomZen and has just completed its beta phase.

Flow (FLOW) promises to be completely different from other crypto blockchains. This project was created from the very scratch and makes use of a new smart contract that its developers call Cadence. This Cadence is made to be very accommodating for anything that's NFT-related.

Flow (FLOW) has been witnessing a great rise lately and at the time of writing was showing an increase of over 30 per cent in the last 14 days. Many developers as well as some of the world's biggest tech businesses are using Flow (FLOW) to build unique experiences for themselves.

Can Zcash (ZEC) take crypto privacy to the next level?Zcash (ZEC) serves as a decentralised cryptocurrency that pays great attention to privacy. At the time of writing, its price over the past 5 days has gone up by 20 per cent. Zcash (ZEC) is easily found in transparent or shielded pools, there was also no web-based wallet.

It's important to note that the shielded pool of Zcash (ZEC) coin was studied for the sake of security. This was when research found out that its set privacy can be greatly reduced by heuristic-based patterns of usage.

Zcash (ZEC) is able to offer unique private transaction participants and gives one the option to pick a user they will have selective disclosure with, in terms of payment auditing. One of the reasons for this is to offer unique private actors an option to pay attention to anti-money laundering requirements.

What does Logarithmic Finance (LOG) bring to the crypto sphere?Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a new crypto project that offers multi-chain and cross-chain services that will connect various blockchain networks like Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and more.

As a Layer-3 swapping protocol, Logarithmic Finance aims to connect innovators with investors while significantly reducing the cost of communication. Its main objective is to act as a bridge to bring investors and innovators together, so as to create a massive awareness increase.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has experienced a massive surge in price as its popularity among investors has increased greatly. It is currently seeing a 200 per cent increase above its initial figure. Being audited by Certik, a well-known crypto inspector suggests that Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is not fraudulent and there's little chance of rug pulling.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is able to let its users trade various tokens from all other blockchains with ease. They can even do this for NFTs as well. The fact that it's in its presale makes it very affordable to investors right now.

