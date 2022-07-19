New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Wealthedge announced its new brand identity 'WEchartered' with the tagline 'Scale up to Success' as a part of its strategic expansion plan in global markets.

WEchartered has marked its entrance in countries like the USA, UK, Europe, Singapore, UAE, Canada, etc., with a portfolio of high-impact services that help clients create a robust accounting, data analytics, and financial process for their company, as well as overcome challenges to scale up to success. WEchartered promises to serve its clients with a reliable financial and compliance ecosystem for quick and timely decision-making.

WEchartered Consultancy Pvt Ltd is a Gurgaon-based Business management & Processes advisory company. Its services include Accounting & Bookkeeping, Data Analytics, Outsourcing, Process Re-engineering, Management Consultancy & Advisory, Compliance & Auditing, Investment Banking, and Business Registration & Licensing.

Rahul Kishore Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, WEchartered Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., said, "Last 13 years in India were power-packed for us. With the expansion of our business and spread of our wings globally, we started feeling the need to re-energize our brand with a name that aptly resonates with our evolved service profile, professional ethics, competency, and commitment that we instil in our services. After an exciting and emotional rebranding journey, we evolved from Wealthedge to WEchartered. Over the years, we have expanded our services into various sectors and geographies and have a diverse team of professionals helping businesses to achieve their true potential."

After successfully swooping the Indian market by storm, WEchartered is all set to take its expertise to the next level by tapping into global markets with enhanced commitment, accountability, competence, and due professional care.

WEchartered Consultancy Pvt Ltd (erstwhile Wealthedge Financial Advisory Pvt Ltd) was established in 2009. We have been providing world-class compliance & advisory services to our clients in the domestic and international arena over the past decade. We are immensely proud of our achievements and the extraordinary individuals, who have led us here.

We have been helping our customers with outstanding corporate services, including accounting, financial, legal, investment, forex, and secretarial support. Our team does not merely fill these ancillary functions, but we add value to your processes and help you gain a competitive advantage.

Website: https://wechartered.com/

