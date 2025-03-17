VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE sets the stage to celebrate the love stories of their valued guests. With elegant wedding venues, delicious cuisine and a commitment to excellent service, a Four Seasons wedding promises unforgettable memories.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Guests can bring their dream Indian wedding to life in Four Seasons style. The jubilant procession is welcomed through a dedicated arrival entrance, leading to a floral mandap under the sky -- the perfect place for a couple to pledge devotion to each other, while celebrating their union with an evening of music, dancing, and laughter, surrounded by family and friends.

PICTURE-PERFECT SETTINGS:

Also Read | Fulham 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25: Spurs' League Woes Continue With Two-Goal Defeat Against Cottagers.

The hotel offers many versatile wedding venues in Bangalore that are ideal for all the occasions surrounding the special day, from a festive sangeet to a post-wedding brunch. Guests can host memorable celebrations in the hotel's magnificent Grand Ballrooms with a capacity of up to a 1000 people, out on the Terrace, or in one of the hotel's salons. A lovely garden offers a lush, enchanting backdrop for wedding photography.

The indoor and outdoor venues at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru offer the ideal setting for a wedding event, be it a gala or an intimate ceremony. All function spaces are conveniently located on the same floor, allowing for a seamless flow of festivities. Terrace offers sleek counters for live cooking and service, under the skies.

The stylish Grand Ballrooms offer sophisticated and spacious interiors which can be divided into smaller venues. Guests can set the stage for their main event with a welcome reception in the dedicated pre-function area or host intimate pre-wedding or wedding ceremonies in the adjacent Nectar or Lotus rooms adjacent to the Grand Ballroom. Tailor made for indoor-outdoor events the Garden room features floor to ceiling windows and direct access to the open-air terrace.

WEDDING PLANNING:

Four Seasons' wedding planners in Bangalore work closely with guests to create individually styled events, from the sangeet and mehendi to your wedding vows and honeymoon send-off. From floral arrangements designed just for you, to beautiful backdrops for photographs that include serene waterfalls, imposing staircases and lush gardens to relaxing therapies at the hotel's Infuse Spa, the hotel takes the stress out of wedding planning. Expert inhouse make-up and hairstyling services, last minute ironing requests are all efficiently handled inhouse.

DELICIOUS CUISINE:

At weddings by Four Seasons, every meal receives the importance it deserves. Combining bold flavours with impeccable artistry, the banquet chefs present a variety of cuisines, including regional Indian specialities, pan-Asian delicacies, and international favourites. From sit-down lunches and dinners to lavish buffet setups and live counters, they ensure every dining experience is memorable. Special attention is also given to bespoke wedding cakes and sweets, with a dedicated halwai stationed at the hotel to prepare authentic Indian sweets. Additionally, they churn their own ice creams, adding a personal touch to the dessert offerings and more.

Offering an unrivalled destination for weddings in Bengaluru, Four Seasons elevates every celebration with its legendary attention to detail.

For more information, contact: +91 8050524006

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)