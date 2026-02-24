New Delhi, February 24: Gold prices in Dubai witnessed mild fluctuations on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, tracking mixed global bullion trends. The yellow metal continued to trade near recent highs amid movements in the US dollar, US Treasury yields and evolving interest rate expectations. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 24, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand in the UAE remained steady, lending support to prices even as international markets reflected cautious sentiment. Buyers are closely tracking daily changes as gold trades in a volatile range. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 23.

Below are the updated Dubai gold prices for 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K in AED, USD and INR.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 24, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 623.00 169.60 15,310 24K 10 Grams 6,230.00 1,696.00 1,53,100 24K 1 Tola 7,270.00 1,978.00 1,78,430 22K 1 Gram 577.00 157.10 14,170 22K 10 Grams 5,770.00 1,571.00 1,41,700 22K 1 Tola 6,735.00 1,835.00 1,65,310 21K 1 Gram 553.25 150.60 13,600 21K 10 Grams 5,532.50 1,506.00 1,36,000 21K 1 Tola 6,475.00 1,762.00 1,59,360 18K 1 Gram 474.25 129.20 11,650 18K 10 Grams 4,742.50 1,292.00 1,16,500 18K 1 Tola 5,554.00 1,513.00 1,36,280

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 623.00 per gram on February 24, while 22K gold was priced at AED 577.00 per gram. Prices across purities continue to reflect international bullion movements, with traders closely monitoring global economic data and central bank commentary for further direction. Gold Rate Today, February 24, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and currency volatility, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain sensitive to international developments. Buyers are advised to track live rates before making significant purchases.

