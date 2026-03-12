PNN

New Delhi [India], March 12: As summer approaches, choosing the right air conditioner becomes one of the more important home decisions of the year. For modern homes -- where energy efficiency, air quality, and smart connectivity matter as much as cooling performance -- Samsung ACs are built to tick all three boxes. Whether it is a studio apartment or a large living room, Samsung's 2026 lineup is designed to match the way modern households actually live and cool.

Also Read | Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Masterclass Seals Dominant PSG Win Over Chelsea in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Thriller.

During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, shoppers can bring home a Samsung AC on Easy EMIs, with zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Shoppers can browse a wide range of models on Bajaj Mall and then head to their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store -- including Vijay Sales and Croma -- to avail the financing options and take their new AC home the same day.

Why Samsung ACs suit modern homes?

Also Read | Did Bill Clinton Nearly Push Hillary Clinton Into Traffic? Awkward NYC Street Moment Video Goes Viral.

Samsung ACs are designed around three features that address the specific needs of contemporary living spaces:

* Energy Efficiency: Digital and Triple Inverter technologies adjust cooling based on room temperature, significantly reducing electricity consumption.

* Smart Connectivity: Wi-Fi-enabled models integrate with the SmartThings app, allowing remote temperature control and energy monitoring.

* Air Purification: Built-in PM2.5 filters capture dust and allergens, improving indoor air quality in urban environments.

Top Samsung AC models to explore in March 2026

From compact 1-ton models for smaller bedrooms to AI-powered flagship units for larger living spaces, Samsung's 2026 AC lineup covers a wide range of needs. The following models are among the best-selling options available this month:

1. Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (AR50F12D0XHNNA)

* Price: Rs. 31,990 | EMI from: Rs. 2,594/month

* Why it works: Features a 5-step conversion mode, making it a reliable, budget-friendly choice for smaller rooms.

2. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Smart AC (AR50F18D13HNNA)

* Price: Rs. 35,990 | EMI from: Rs. 2,752/month

* Why it works: A balanced mid-range option providing Wi-Fi connectivity for enhanced convenience in medium-sized spaces.

3. Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC (AR18CYNZABE)

* Price: Rs. 42,990 | EMI from: Rs. 3,594/month

* Why it works: A high-efficiency 5-star unit offering versatile temperature management and long-term power savings.

4. Samsung WindFree 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter Split AC (AR18CY5YAWK)

* Price: Rs. 44,990 | EMI from: Rs. 3,387/month

* Why it works: Utilises WindFree technology with 23,000 micro-holes to eliminate harsh direct drafts.

5. Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC (AR60H18D15W)

* Price: Rs. 52,490 | EMI from: Rs. 4,317/month

* Why it works: The 2026 flagship model featuring Bespoke AI to optimise cooling patterns based on real-time room conditions.

Limited-time offers on electronics and appliances

In addition to Samsung, the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale includes limited-time offers across other leading AC brands. Shoppers can combine these deals with Easy EMI options for maximum savings.

* LG -- Up to 50% off on select models; EMIs from Rs. 1,337/month.

* Daikin -- Up to 35% off; EMIs from Rs. 1,744/month.

* Samsung -- Up to 45% off on models up to Rs. 1.01 lakh; EMIs from Rs. 3,608/month.

* Blue Star -- Up to 30% off; EMIs from Rs. 1,990/month.

How to buy a Samsung AC with Bajaj Finserv?

The in-store financing process typically takes 10-15 minutes, and shoppers can take the AC home the same day.

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Samsung AC models by tonnage, star rating, and features before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finserv website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finserv partner stores and get help from in-store representatives.

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating capacity, features, and energy rating.

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months.

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed instantly and the AC can be taken home the same day.

The Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale offers shoppers a practical opportunity to upgrade to a Samsung AC before summer peaks. With Easy EMIs and zero down payment on select models, the decision becomes less about budget and more about finding the right fit for the home.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)