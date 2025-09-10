Why Value Investing Matters - And How the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund Brings It to You

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: When it comes to investing, most of us want two things: steady growth and peace of mind. We want our money to work hard, but without the constant stress of chasing the 'next big stock'. That's where value investing comes in - a strategy trusted by some of the world's most successful investors. Now, with the launch of the Bajaj Allianz Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund, available through ULIP plan, you can tap into this strategy in a simple, transparent, and disciplined way.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 and Who Will Win BAN vs HKG T20I?.

Want to invest smartly without second-guessing the market? This new fund might be just what you're looking for.

What is the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index?

Also Read | PKL 2025: Nitin Kumar Reflects on Home Leg After Crucial Golden Raid in Jaipur Pink Panthers' Win Over Gujarat Giants, Says 'Going to Our Home Ground With Confidence'.

At the heart of this fund lies the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index. Sounds technical? Let's break it down.

This index selects the top 50 value companies from the BSE 500 universe. But what makes a "value company"? The selection is based on three tried-and-tested financial ratios:

-Book-to-price ratio - Compares a company's actual asset worth with its market price to identify undervalued opportunities.

-Earnings-to-price ratio - Measures company profits against market price, showing how much earnings you get for each invested rupee.

-Sales-to-price ratio - Compares total sales with share price, highlighting businesses selling at attractive valuations relative to their revenues.

In simple terms, these ratios help identify companies that are undervalued in the market - businesses with strong fundamentals that may be trading at a price lower than their true worth. By tracking this index, the fund allows you to own a portfolio of carefully screened, undervalued companies across sectors --making it a smart choice for ULIP plan and other systematic investment plans.

Why choose value-focused index funds?

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by stock market noise, here's the good news: value investing cuts through it. Instead of buying into hype, this approach focuses on finding hidden gems - companies with strong potential available at attractive prices.

Here's why this matters:

-Disciplined wealth creation - You don't need to guess which stock will rise next. A rules-based system does the selection for you.

-Lower downside risk - Since value companies are already priced attractively, they tend to be more resilient in tough times.

-Long-term growth - Historically, value stocks have rewarded patient investors

For investors, it means you're building wealth steadily, not speculatively. And when included in ULIP structures or curated investment plans, this approach adds both discipline and consistency to your financial journey.

Key features of the Bajaj Allianz Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index FundNow let's look at what makes this NFO stand out:

-Available at just Rs. 10 NAV** - Fresh entry point for new investors, open from September 6-18, 2025.

-Potential returns up to 35.4%^ - Built on historical performance of the index.

-Tax benefits - Investments qualify for deductions, and gains may enjoy exemptions as per prevailing laws.

-100% digital process - Invest anytime, anywhere with complete ease.

-Passive yet powerful - No active stock-picking needed; you simply ride on the systematic index strategy.

With these features, the fund brings together the strength of value investing and the trust of Bajaj Allianz Life.

How to get started with this BALIC NFOIf you're interested, here's what to do:

1) Mark your calendar for the launch: September 6-18, 2025

2) Visit Bajaj Finserv website or talk to an advisor

3) Select a monthly premium based on your financial plan and coverage needs

4) Complete your KYC digitally

5) Sit back -- you're in

And the best part? You don't need to worry about picking stocks. The index does the heavy lifting for you.

Who should consider investing?This fund is well-suited for:

-Long-term investors who want to create wealth over 10-15 years.

-Value-conscious investors looking for disciplined, systematic exposure to undervalued companies.

-First-time investors who want to start with a simple, transparent product.

-Diversifiers who already have equity exposure but want a value-focused allocation in their portfolio.

If you prefer ULIPs, this fund is a strong addition for anyone aiming at steady, long-term growth.

ConclusionValue investing has always been about patience, discipline, and smart choices. With the Bajaj Allianz Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund, you don't need to study financial ratios or pick individual stocks. The fund does it for you through a systematic, rule-based approach.

Available at Rs. 10 NAV** till September 18, 2025, this is a chance to add a value-focused strategy to your portfolio in a simple, digital, and tax-efficient way.

Ready to invest smartly? Explore the NFO today and start your value investing journey with Bajaj Allianz Life!

NFO details:Bajaj Allianz Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund:

-Available @ Rs. 10 NAV** from September 6-18, 2025

-Potential returns up to 35.4%^

-Tax benefits&

-100% digital process

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer- *T&C Apply - Bajaj Finance Limited ('BFL') is a registered corporate agent of third party insurance products of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, SBI General Insurance Company Limited, ACKO General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, New India Assurance Limited, Chola MS General Insurance Company Limited, Zurich Kotak General Insurance Co. Limited , Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Limited, Care Health Insurance Company Limited, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited , Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited and Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Company Limited under the IRDAI composite registration number CA0101. Please note that, BFL does not underwrite the risk or act as an insurer. Your purchase of an insurance product is purely on a voluntary basis after your exercise of an independent due diligence on the suitability, viability of any insurance product. Any decision to purchase insurance product is solely at your own risk and responsibility and BFL shall not be liable for any loss or damage that any person may suffer, whether directly or indirectly. Please refer insurer's website for Policy Wordings. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions and exclusions please read the product sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. ^ As on 31st July 2025, Please note that the fund aims to replicate the performance of benchmark index fund, subject to tracking error. Past returns of a fund are not necessarily indicative of the future performance of the fund. **Not available if policy issued after 18th Sept 2025. &Tax benefits as per prevailing Section 10(10D) and Section 80C (under old tax regime) of the Income Tax Act shall apply. URN No. BFL/Advt./24-25/824

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)