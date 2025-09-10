Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025: The Bangladesh national cricket team will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the Hong Kong national cricket team on Thursday, September 11. The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match three of the ongoing T20I cricket tournament, will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can read below to find the best fantasy playing XI prediction for Bangladesh vs Hong Kong. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batsmen Standings With Highest Run Scorers in T20I Cricket Tournament.

Hong Kong suffered a massive 94-run defeat in their opening match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Batting first, Sediqullah Atal’s 73 runs off 52 deliveries and Azmatullah Omarzai’s quick 53 off 21 guided Afghanistan to 188 runs. While chasing, Hong Kong were bundled out for 94 runs after Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib took two wickets each. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of Group A and B Of Continental Competition.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Zeeshan Ali (HKG), Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Babar Hayat (HKG), Mohammad Parvez Hossain (BAN), Tanzid Hasan Tamim (BAN)

All-Rounders: Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Kinchit Shah (HKG)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Ateeq Iqbal (HKG), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Who Will Win Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have faced each other once in T20Is so far. During that meeting, Hong Kong defeated Bangladesh by two wickets after chasing down the 109-run target during the ICC T20 World Cup 2014. However, in the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh are considerably a stronger side as compared to Hong Kong. It is expected that the Bangla Tigers will dominate the game and will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a positive note.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).