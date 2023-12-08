PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, Santacruz (W), Mumbai has been in existence since March 1928. It is the place where members from all communities come together with their families and friends for exciting entertainment, health & fitness, sporting events, dining and other events which encourage fellowship and friendship.

As part of the festive season each year, a Christmas party is organised for Special and Underprivileged Children, which is a part of their "Giving back to the Community" initiative since the last 15 years, and is attended by almost 450 children from various institutes. These children are treated to an evening of variety entertainment, delicious snacks and the amiable interaction with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Each child gets to take home a 'goodie bag' full of surprises along with happy memories.

Each year the event is graced by one celebrity or superstar, the "super-secret" of the evening that the children eagerly wait for in anticipation. In the past years, Salman Khan, Govinda, Raveena Tandan, Mandira Bedi, Terence Lewis...to name a few; are among those who have graced the occasion.

This year the Chief Guests in attendance were Pallavi Kunal Sarmalkar and Milton Fernandes, both of whom actively participate in many social work ventures. "We are honoured to be party of the WCG's Christmas party for the underprivileged and differently abled Children. Seeing so much happiness on the children's faces, makes our hearts feel elated with joy" said Pallavi Kunal Sarmalkar.

"We hold this party for our Special and Underprivileged children very close to our hearts. It gives us immense pleasure and warmth to witness the pure joy of the kids as they celebrate their special day." - Maurice Caeiro, Hon. General Secretary, WCG

