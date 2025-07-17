PRNewswire

London [UK]/Singapore, July 17: Windward, the leading Maritime AI™ company today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore Trade Data Exchange Services Pte. Ltd. ("SGTraDex"), Singapore's digital infrastructure for trade data exchange. The Maritime AI leader and Singapore's digital trade infrastructure will collaborate to enhance industry tools and promote digital adoption across the trade finance sector.

Also Read | India To Challenge China’s Dominance in Rare Earth Minerals? Surveys Discover Large Deposits of ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ in Rajasthan Village, Auction for Mining To Start Soon.

The strategic partnership aims to advance digital transformation in supply chain financing by co-developing tools and initiatives that strengthen due diligence, enhance compliance, and enable more informed financing decisions across the trade ecosystem. Under the terms of the MoU, both organizations shall endeavor to jointly develop industry solutions for the purpose of accelerating adoption of digital solutions in trade finance. The collaboration will leverage Windward's advanced Maritime AI™ capabilities and SGTraDex's role as a trusted digital utility connecting supply chain ecosystem partners. Together, the organizations will work to address evolving challenges in trade finance by promoting greater interoperability, transparency, efficiency, and digital connectivity across maritime trade operations.

"This partnership with SGTraDex represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform global trade through advanced AI and digital connectivity," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "Singapore is a strong leader in both the trade finance industry and global shipping, and SGTraDex is a key digital infrastructure leader in the region, making it the ideal partner for advancing maritime AI solutions. We are proud to collaborate with them to foster innovation that strengthens the integrity and resilience of international maritime trade."

Also Read | Airtel Partners With Perplexity AI To Offer 1 Year Free 'Perplexity Pro' Subscription Worth INR 17,000 to Its Customers; Know Benefits, How To Enable It.

"Our collaboration with Windward aligns with SGTraDex's mission to facilitate trusted, secure and inclusive data sharing across supply chain ecosystems," said Tan Chin Hwee, Chairman of SGTraDex. "Windward's cutting-edge Maritime AI capabilities complement our digital infrastructure, creating new opportunities to enhance trade and supply chain efficiency, as well as transparency. Together, we will promote the adoption of digital solutions that streamline information flows and build greater connectivity for the supply and trade ecosystem."

About Windward

Windward is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

By integrating advanced AI and Generative AI capabilities, Windward delivers deeper insights, automated risk analysis, and enhanced maritime intelligence and context. Windward's Maritime AI™ supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from energy supermajors, shipowners, mining companies, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, insurers, and governmental organizations.

For more information visit: https://windward.ai

About SGTraDex

Launched on 1 June 2022, the Singapore Trade Data Exchange ("SGTraDex") is a digital utility that facilitates the sharing of data between supply chain ecosystem partners, streamlining information flows through a common data highway where data can be shared in a trusted, secure and inclusive manner.

SGTraDex is a public-private partnership founded by IMDA, PSA, Trafigura, DBS, Jurong Port, OCBC, ONE, Advario, PIL, Standard Chartered and UOB. Their proprietary technology aims to resolve pain points in supply chain ecosystems including a heavy reliance on a paper-based system which lacks efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

The move to digitalise information will increase productivity and build supply chain resilience. New efficiencies and opportunities will be unlocked when ecosystem partners can collaborate to achieve a shared visibility of the end-to-end supply chain.

For more information, visit sgtradex.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)