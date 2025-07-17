Mumbai, July 17: Perplexity AI has partnered with Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel to offer its services in India. As a part of the Airtel Perplexity partnership, millions of Indian customers will get many benefits from accessing artificial intelligence and telecommunication services in the country via Perplexity Pro yearly subscription.

The Bharti Airtel customers will get a 12-month free Perplexity Pro subscription worth USD 200 (around INR 17,000) for free. For a year, the customers can get 300 pro searches daily and access to advanced AI models offered by the US-based AI company. Further, they can upload a file and get analysis throughout the year with the Airtel subscription.

Perplexity Pro Yearly Subscription Available Free to Airtel Customers

Airtel is offering a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro for its users. pic.twitter.com/ivXLuoABVm — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) July 17, 2025

Bharti Airtel Partners With Perplexity AI

🚨 JUST IN: Airtel partners with Perplexity AI for users in India 360 million Airtel customers will receive a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro. @AravSrinivas — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) July 17, 2025

Steps to Enable Perplexity Pro 12-Month Subscription via Airtel Thanks App>

1️⃣Users of @airtelindia Postpaid, Airtel Black, Airtel Fiber, Airtel Yearly Prepaid Recharge 2️⃣Open Airtel Thanks App and go to Rewards Section 3️⃣ You will see a banner with the details, click on Proceed, Login with your email id 4️⃣Enjoy @perplexity_ai Pro for 1 Year — Ayush Jain (@xAyushJain) July 17, 2025

Free Perplexity Pro Subscription Benefits for Airtel Subscriptions

According to an estimate, Indian-origin Arvind Srinivas-led Perplexity has around 15 million customers. On the other hand, Airtel boasts more than 360 million customers. Bharti Airtel is India's second-largest telecom service provider after Reliance Jio and offers mobile, broadband and digital TV services across urban and rural areas and other cities. The benefits of Pereplxity Pro to Airtel users are listed below,

The Bharti Airtel subscribers can run thousands of searches.

They can choose advanced models like GPT-4.1, Gemini, Claude and others.

The subscribers can upload their documents and analyse them within seconds.

Perplexity Pro for Airtel users will allow users to generate visuals with AI models like DALL-E and Flux.

How To Enable Perplexity Pro Services for Airtel?

Airtel postpaid services, Airtel Black, Airtel Fibre, and Airtel Yearly Recharge can provide access to Perplexity Pro.

They must open the Airtel Thanks App and go to the Rewards section.

A banner with the necessary details will appear, showing the 'Proceed' option.

After clicking it, the Airtel subscribers can log in with their email ID.

Following these steps, they can unlock Perplexity Pro for one year.

Perplexity Pro price starts at USD 200 for a yearly subscription plan. The monthly subscription starts at USD 20. It offers the same benefits that the Airtel customers get without paying the higher price.

