The company has over 19 lakh employees serving clients across six continents

Bengaluru, April 24: IT software major Wipro has achieved the Google Cloud partner specialisation in application development, marking the fourth partner specialisation badge that it has received for cloud security, migration and work transformation.

The specialisation demonstrates Wipro's capabilities across multiple areas as a Google Cloud SI partner, said the Bengaluru-based company. It will allow Wipro professionals to accelerate the customer modernisation journey, increase agility and adaptability with a razor-?sharp focus on business outcomes. Wipro Q3 Net Profit Rises by 20.8% to Rs 2,968 Crore.

"This recognition will strengthen our credentials in application development and enable our customers to develop end-to-end digital transformation solutions on Google Cloud," said Ramachandran Padmanabhan, Vice President and Global Head at Wipro.

Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programmes and Strategy at Google Cloud, said Wipro's specialisations demonstrate its proven customer success and high levels of experience and aptitude with Google Cloud services and technology.

