Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 29: Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business (CIB), a pioneer in lighting and seating solutions, has launched MyWiproVerse Hyderabad, a state-of-the-art IoT-powered experience center. The 2,000 sq. ft. facility inspires businesses to rethink workspaces by integrating smart technology, health-first design, and ergonomic solutions. It offers a glimpse into future-ready workspaces, with IoT-enabled lighting systems designed to support circadian rhythms and seating solutions crafted for comfort and productivity.

Space designers, architects, real-estate teams, consultants, interior designers, facility management experts, CXOs, and business owners can explore innovative lighting and seating solutions through this experience center.

The lighting solutions cater to three key application areas: Modern Workplace Lighting, Industrial Lighting, and Outdoor Lighting. Seating solutions showcase Wipro's expertise across categories, including executive seating, boardroom seating, task seating, training zones, cafe seating, collaborative seating, stadium seating, auditorium seating for government and educational institutions, and public seating for airports, railways, and hospitals.

Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Commercial & Institutional Business, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "Modern workspaces are hubs for collaboration, innovation, and creativity. At Wipro, we are reimagining these spaces with the right balance of advanced technology and thoughtful design. MyWiproVerse Hyderabad reflects this vision, showcasing how our smart lighting and seating solutions create ecosystems that foster productivity, creativity, and employee well-being."

Key Features of MyWiproVerse Hyderabad:

1. Immersive Walkthrough Experience: Interactive displays of lighting and seating solutions to help businesses visualize and refine workspace designs.

2. Health-Focused Seating Solutions: Ergonomic seating designed for Indian anthropometrics, combining style, functionality, and comfort to enhance productivity.

3. IoT-Enabled Lighting Systems: Human-centric lighting aligned with circadian rhythms to boost energy, focus, and well-being.

4. Sustainable & Smart Innovations: Features like Dark Sky lighting to reduce light pollution and LiFi technology for high-speed wireless connectivity via light.

5. Tailored Workspace Solutions: On-site design specialists offer customized strategies to create inspiring, future-ready work environments.

At MyWiproVerse Hyderabad, visitors can explore innovations crafted by Wipro's award-winning design team, recently named India's Best In-house Design Studio 2024. By blending technology, design, and sustainability, Wipro is transforming workspaces to help businesses succeed while prioritizing employee health and well-being.

Marquee Projects

In Hyderabad, Wipro's inventive approach shines through in its contributions to Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) project. The state-of-the-art campus features advanced PoE (Power over Ethernet) based luminaires for indoor efficiency, solar-powered streetlights for sustainable outdoor illumination, and dynamic facade lighting capable of displaying 16 million color combinations, creating a visual masterpiece. Beyond lighting, Wipro's seating solutions in Hyderabad address diverse requirements, ranging from ergonomic setups for leading PSU banks and technology giants to specialized auditorium seating for government institutes and colleges, combining durability with unmatched comfort.

Wipro has introduced groundbreaking lighting and seating solutions to Indian customers. The patented Comfort Flip Bedlight redefines patient comfort in healthcare lighting, while the Fluimatic sliding mechanism for Auditorium chairs and patented Aeroflo perforated seat design ensure superior comfort and heat dissipation during long hours of seating.

Awards and Accolades

Wipro's innovative approach has earned global recognition. The Lighting solutions have been honoured with awards like the Red Dot Awards, LIT Lighting Design Awards, CII Design Excellence Awards, and Design for Asia Awards. In seating, the company has also won accolades such as the India Design Mark, Lexus Design Award, and iDesign Awards. These achievements reflect our commitment to delivering world-class solutions that set new standards and inspire excellence.

